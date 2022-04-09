Wisconsin employers must step up to protect abortion access

Earlier this month, Citigroup announced that it would cover travel expenses for their U.S. employees seeking abortions. Last fall, Bumble and Match Group, rival dating platforms, joined forces to create a relief fund that will go to organizations that support reproductive rights such as Fund Texas Choice. These bold steps were taken in response to the near-total abortion ban that Texas has implemented, and Wisconsin faces a similarly dire situation.
A 173 year old Wisconsin law criminalizing abortion is due to go into effect should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade sometime this year. Abortion providers will face the possiblity of being charged with a felony and serving up to six years in prison.
People seeking abortions in Wisconsin will be forced to travel out of state to get the reproductive healthcare they need thanks to a draconian 19th century law. For many, the financial burden of this travel will put this necessary healthcare procedure out of reach. We have already seen the impact of this burden in Texas.
One study found that 1,400 Texans have traveled out of state every month to access abortion services in the wake of their state’s abortion ban. Since the ban’s implementation, the number of Texans seen each month in Oklahoma has been “more than twice the monthly average of all abortion patients seen in Oklahoma in 2020.” Patients that traveled from Texas dealt with complicated travel logistics, lost wages, and costs of gas and overnight stays- not to mention the cost of the abortion itself. In 2014, the average cost of an abortion at 10 weeks of pregnancy was slightly more than $500 and at 20 weeks the cost rises to $1,195.
In the post Roe v. Wade world that may become our reality as early as June. Wisconsinites needing an abortion will be forced to travel to Illinois, Minnesota, or Michigan to receive care. In 2018, there were 6,042 abortions performed in Wisconsin. As we’ve learned from the Texas ban, these thousands of Wisconsin patients may need flexibility to take time off work, child care assistance, and financial support.
To that end, we urge Wisconsin employers to make preparations to support their employees seeking abortions. Ensure that employees are supported in their choice to get an abortion by providing information and resources free of judgment. Evaluate your employee benefit plans to make sure travel and lodging expenses for healthcare procedures like abortion are covered. Consider your time-off policies to ensure there is sufficient flexibility that will accommodate an employees’ out-of-state travel and recovery time. Make information available about abortion funds for employees without sufficient health insurance coverage to cover an abortion.
Abortion funds are a lifeline so we also encourage Wisconsin businesses to consider contributing to these funds. Women’s Medical Fund provides financial assistance to people across Wisconsin who need abortions and cannot afford the full cost. Options Fund primarily serves people in Northwest Wisconsin while Freedom Fund focuses on people living in Central or Northern Wisconsin- both will also help cover the costs of abortion including travel expenses. The Midwest Action Coalition helps people across the midwest to access abortion by covering costs of travel and lodging.
Time is running out before providing an abortion could become a felony in our state. Business owners, elected officials, and community leaders must speak up and step up to defend abortion access for all- we cannot afford to wait.