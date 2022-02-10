POYNETTE — Freshman guard AJ Bender scored 23 points and the Lake Mills boys basketball team won its third straight game, topping host Poynette 73-66 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The L-Cats (10-11, 3-4 Capitol North) have won four of their last five and for the second time in three days (Tuesday in overtime at Elkhorn) came from behind in the second half to secure the win.
The Pumas (3-17, 1-6) led 64-61 with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left, forcing the L-Cats to use a timeout. Out of the stoppage, senior guard Ethan Foster assisted on a score on a backdoor cut by sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten and buried the go-ahead shot on a stepback 3 as Lake Mills, which has won four of their last five, grabbed the lead for good, 66-64. The L-Cats, who went 7-for-9 at the line, closed it out at the stripe.
“We’ve been finishing games now,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “Early in the year, we were in close games and hadn’t figured out how to win. Our experience is paying off. We are making plays we weren’t making earlier. That shows the growth of our team. The guys are benefiting from being in those positions and learning from mistakes earlier in the year. We aren’t making those mistakes anymore.”
Junior guard Liam Carrigan hit four 3s and scored 14 points. Junior guard JP Rguig notched 13 points, including three 3s, Stenbroten also finished with 13 and Foster tallied 10 to give Lake Mills, which scored its season high in points, five players in double-figures scoring.
“The balance in scoring is something I like to see,” Hicklin said. “Having other guys step up is why we had our season-high point total.
“JP made big 3s when were struggling offensively in the first half. Stenbroten was solid early on. AJ was AJ throughout the game. You look up and he’s got another 20-point game.
“Ethan and Liam were doing it from the outside. If we have balance like that, it will take pressure off Liam and AJ.”
Junior forward Aiden Klosky hit five 3s and scored 23 points for Poynette.
The L-Cats travel to face Lodi on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 73, POYNETTE 66
Lake Mills 32 41 — 73
Poynette 33 33 — 66
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) — Rguig 5 0-0 13, Stenbroten 5 3-4 13, Bender 9 3-3 23, Foster 4 1-2 10, Carrigan 4 2-4 14. Totals 27 9-13 73.
Poynette — Colstad 4 0-0 12, B. Chadwick 4 5-6 14, T. Chadwick 1 0-0 2, Klosky 7 4-4 23, Frey 0 2-2 2, Naprolle 1 0-1 2, Hockbart 4 3-5 11. Totals 21 14-18 66.
3-point goals — LM (Carrigan 4, Rguig 3, Bender 2, Foster 1) 10; P (Colstad 4, B. Chadwick 1, Klosky 5) 10.
Total fouls — LM 14, P 14.