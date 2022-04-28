McFarland middle school students get real with Real World Day

On the morning of Thursday, April 14, Indian Mound Middle School students had the extraordinary opportunity to take a peek into what the future may hold for them. Our 6th and 7th grade students were able to listen to and ask questions of a variety of speakers from career fields such as health care, the trades, the service industry, and technology. These speakers shared stories related to their career path, discussing topics such as education, individual goals, what choices led them to their particular job, and even what a typical day might look like. IMMS students asked important questions such as: How does what they learned in school help them in their jobs now? Which subjects in school were particularly important for their chosen field? What are the rewards and challenges of their career?
In addition, 8th grade students were afforded a different type of experience during our Real World Day that allowed them the unique opportunity to look to their near future, the high school years. Students heard from local employers (McDonalds and McFarland Pool) about first-job tips, including how to handle that first interview. Students from the high school were also on hand to share a student-to-student perspective on the importance of becoming involved and engaged in the high school experience. Further, a separate panel informed the 8th grade class about school- to- work possibilities available in their junior and senior years at McFarland High School. And finally, a CESA 2 Driver’s Education Instructor was able to discuss with students about what it takes to get their driver’s license. That was particularly interesting to our 8th graders!
From the feedback that we have received thus far, IMMS students definitely benefited from this day of learning about the different job possibilities that are out there, what they might expect at the beginning of their education and career pursuits, and possible tools and assets needed to be successful in the future. We want to thank everyone who made this day a success, especially the dynamic speakers that made Real World Day possible.