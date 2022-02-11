COLUMBUS -- As defending WIAA Division 3 state champions, the L-Cats have spent the entirety of the season getting every teams' best punch.
Nevertheless, this sophomore- and junior-laden group won its eighth conference game in nine outings and as a result has a conference championship to boot.
Junior center Bella Pitta led four players in double-figures scoring with 13 points and the Lake Mills girls basketball team topped host Columbus 53-38 on Friday to win the program's fourth Capitol North championship in as many seasons.
Lake Mills' program, which won its first-ever league crown four years ago, is now 33-4 in conference play the past four seasons.
"This is very close to as special as winning the first one ever," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "We're a young team with no seniors and outside of Bella, no one got playing time last season. We definitely entered the season inexperienced and our core rotation is five sophomores and two juniors.
"We got everyone's best shot and we're just so proud of these kids. It is huge to keep the streak going. It's hard to win conference titles.
"To be the youngest team and to continue the streak of success we have had is impressive. Like the last group, this is another hardworking group. We are nowhere near our potential, which is what's really exciting too."
Junior guard Jenna Hosey hit three first-half 3-pointers, helping the L-Cats (18-4, 8-1 Capitol North) to a 28-15 lead at the break, and finished with 11 points. Sophomore guard Sydney Burling and sophomore wing Taylor Wollin totaled 10 points each and sophomore point guard Emily Wollin tallied nine points.
"We were patient offensively and took care of the ball," Siska said. "We made open shots when they were there.
"On defense, we were smothering. Usually, we play hard defensively and are good, but this was close to a perfect game in terms of effort and intensity. We did a good job boxing out. Columbus is a good 3-point shooting team and you don't want to give them extra opportunities."
Columbus, which had a four-game win streak snapped, got within six points briefly in the second half but then quickly found themselves in a double-digit hole again. Junior forward Alise Hayes led the Cardinals (13-8, 6-3) with 13 points.
The L-Cats have won four in a row and 14 of their last 15 ahead of Thursday's regular-season finale at home against Luther Prep. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 53,
COLUMBUS 38
Lake Mills 28 25 -- 53
Columbus 15 23 -- 38
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) -- E. Wollin 3 2-4 9, Hosey 4 0-0 11, Burling 4 0-0 10, T. Wollin 3 2-3 10, Pitta 5 3-8 13. Totals 19 7-15 53.
Columbus -- Sullivan 3 3-5 10, Theilen 0 2-2 2, Elenbach 1 0-0 2, Hayes 5 2-4 13, Paulson 2 1-2 6, Dornaus 2 1-2 5. Totals 13 9-15 38.
3-point goals -- LM (Hosey 3, Burling 2, T. Wollin 2, E. Wollin 1) 8; CO (Sullivan 1, Hayes 1, Paulson 1) 3.
Total fouls -- LM 13, CO 13.