On Saturday, April 23 at 5:05PM, the Monona Fire Department was dispatched to the 4800 block of Midmoor Rd for a reported structure fire in the garage. Initial MOFD units arrived less than 3 minutes after initial page, and immediately asked for a MABAS box to the first alarm level, due to significant fire and smoke visible, and high winds.
Monona Fire units initiated an immediate aggressive fire attack utilizing the deluge and blitzfire nozzles on Engine 2, knocking the fire down and allowing for a rapid interior attack. The sole occupant of the house was able to safely exit with no injury. The sole pet in the building was discovered during interior operations and returned safely to the owner.
The fire was knocked down at 5:36PM, and declared extinguished at approximately 9:00PM after several hours of salvage and overhaul operations. During this time, an additional alarm level was requested through MABAS due to difficult interior conditions, for extra personnel.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with the origin determined to be in the garage attached to the house. Preliminary estimates show a dollar loss of approximately $500,000.
The Monona Fire Department would like to thank the many partner agencies that came to help us with this scene. Over a dozen fire and EMS agencies, along with our City of Monona Police Department, dispatchers, and the Dane County Communication Center all helped us this evening. We were also assisted by the Salvation Army and the homeowner was assisted by the Red Cross.