Four things we hope to see in a Fourth of July parade include marching bands, floats, public safety vehicles (especially fire trucks) then maybe tractors, classic cars or horses. Milton has all those things.
Ask children what they hope to get at the parade and they’ll say candy.
Ask adults what they hope to get at a Milton Fourth of July parade and they will say – toilet paper. If we remember in 2022, we will take a series of photos of children waving their arms to get attention and candy and another series of photos showing adults waving their arms like children to get attention and toilet paper. We can remember a time in 2020, toilet paper was in high demand and we thought we might never see it tossed at the parade again. But in 2021, Jay’s Big Rolls was back, tossing an estimated 1,900 rolls to the crowd.
Toilet paper can also be used to help estimate how many people were at the parade. If in a group of about 20, two people got a roll of TP, that means one in 10. Ten multiplied by 1,900 rolls equals 19,000 people in the crowd and probably more.
How many people put blankets or chairs out starting not quite a week prior is a different equation and a different answer. Many people do whatever it takes to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and sunburn. Some set up canopies in their front yards or sit by the Kwik Trip pump islands and under the KT canopy.
Maybe one of the reasons people like parades is that they can for the most part just sit down and watch. Standing when the American flag goes by is the exception and you can’t miss the display of flags honoring veterans on the “Old Glory Wagon” or those carrying flags at the start of the parade or with Vets Roll.
It’s fitting that the Milton Police Department starts the parade, followed by the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department and Buckskinners and World War II reenactors.
And, it’s fitting that characters like Marshal and Chase from PAW Patrol came at the end. My Tiny Town from Janesville had a float with characters including Mini Mouse, Olaf (“Frozen”), Elmo and Sponge Bob.
In between were the Ecto and the Wisconsin Ghostbusters, regular favorites.
Derek Henze, the parade coordinator reports that though the crowd was larger, there were only 44 parade entries this year.
Absent from this year’s parade were people up for election (there are no more scheduled elections this year); Rockie’s, which is up for sale; mini vehicles from the Edgerton Zor Shrine unit; among others.
Four awards were given out this year. Lizzy’s Army received two awards: second-place and people’s choice. Lizzy’s Army is a group dedicated to prevent and bring awareness of suicide, mental health and bullying.
Area 4-H clubs had a good representation in the parade. Renegades, an Edgerton area club, placed first and Milton 4-H placed third.
We never know exactly what we will see in the parade (other than flying can “Koozies”), but we love them.
In addition to watching the parade, we like how many different red, white and blue outfits people can come up with. People also like seeing other people’s faces without a mask. In 2021, we take nothing for granted.
At the start of the year, Milton FFA Alumni said they could no longer coordinate the July 4 festivities at Schilberg Park, which is understandable.
Unbelievably, Henze stepped up to also coordinate the carnival, bands, food trucks and fireworks. If he’s not Mr. Fourth of July, we don’t know who is.
Tuesday morning we asked him how things went.
“I was overall pleased with how everything went,” he said. “I was blessed with some key help at very important times. There wasn’t anything that I necessarily wouldn’t do again but here is a ton of things that need to be added.”
Are you going to coordinate everything again next year?
“Yes,” he said.
We also asked what was the best compliment or thanks he received.
“My oldest son John hugged me and said I did a really good job,” he said.
Other thoughts?
“I want to personally thank Jen Schmidt, Jon Cruzan, Paula Peterson, and Zach Salem,” he said. “I couldn’t have done this without their help. Also, we had dozens of volunteers that assisted at the festival and parade. I am very grateful for all of them.”
And the final thought he shared with us is “This year was the starting point. The 2022 Milton 4th of July Festival will be next level.”
It’s possible that with our newfound appreciation on so many levels, 2021 was the best Fourth ever. It’s difficult to judge fireworks but this year’s show more than met expectations. Even the mosquitos seemed to stay away.
Our thought for 2022 is Henze officially should be named Milton’s Mr. Fourth of July. Also, why doesn’t anyone make glow-in-the-dark T-shirts for the Fourth?