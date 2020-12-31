There might not have been a more improved boys basketball team in the state of Wisconsin than Milton High a year ago.
The Red Hawks, who had won just 10 total games in the previous five seasons combined, finished with a 12-11 record and took third place in the Badger South Conference season.
Now that they have been approved to return to the basketball court, a team chock full of returning talent has its sights set on continuing the trend.
Milton returns its top six leading scorers from last year’s campaign as it gets set to open the pandemic-delayed regular season Jan. 4 at West Allis Hale.
“You always have goals, and we wanted to finish top-three in the conference last year. And we did that,” Red Hawks head coach Alex Olson said. “I think if we had a conference season this year, we would’ve contended for a title.
“If we can really hone in on the defensive end, I think we have a chance to be really good--maybe one of the best teams in Milton in the last 50 years.”
The Badger South Conference will not conduct regular-season play due to COVID-19 restrictions. First-year Milton athletic director Jeff Spiwak was aiming for a 12-game boys basketball season when the school board approved a Jan. 4 start to the season, but at the start of this week, the team had 17 games lined up.
Olson said that schedule includes a couple tough games early.
“We play a different schedule this year that I think is a little tougher, just to make sure we got some games,” he said. “So we’ll be tested early, and I think we’ll be pretty good by the time tournament time comes.”
The good news for the boys team is the players will not need time to get acquainted on the court. Every player that scored at least four points per game--for a team that averaged more than 63--returns.
That group is led by junior Jack Campion. The do-everything point guard averaged 20.1 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game on his way to being name first-team all-Badger South.
“One thing I think is his best quality is how he impacts his teammates in such a positive manner. He really gets the best out of them each and every day,” Olson said of Campion. “And I still think one of his best attributes is his defense. When he’s dialed in and engaged on the defensive end, that’s usually when everyone else is, too.”
Senior sharpshooter Sam Burdette averaged 12 points per game a season ago. Senior Ethan Burrows (7.5 ppg), senior Evan Jordahl (5.6), junior Zack Bothun (4.7) and junior Tommy Widner (4.2) round out the leading returning scorers.
“We feel like we have enough scoring punch that we’ll figure that side of the ball out naturally,” Olson said. “We’ve been practicing for a week now, and I’d say 80-85% of our practices have been defensive-tailored so far. We are focusing on that end of the court that we think will be the difference in us winning games.
“When we did that (defended well) last year, we were really good. When we didn’t do it, we were just average and were trying to outscore people.”
Seniors Andre Wafford and Mason Ratzburg round out the returning players.
Brogan McIntyre, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, is an intriguing newcomer.
“He’s a sophomore that gives us some height for the first time since I’ve been here,” said Olson, now in his fourth season. “He’s definitely a little raw as far as a varsity player. But he’s really coachable and has a lot of potential.”
Other newcomers include: juniors Ashton Goll, Connor Opdahl, Jaxon Ruppe and Chayton Jensen; and sophomores Brady Kavanaugh and Matthew Kirk.
“We’re not too caught up in end-of-the-year goals, because our guys really bring it every day and every game,” Olson said. “Our favorite quality of the guys, as a coaching staff right now, is that they just compete their tails off. They want to win every game, want to win every drill.”
Competing for a Badger South title will not be an option in 2021, but Olson and the Red Hawks certainly have the potential to continue their trajectory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.