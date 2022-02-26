Feb. 24 College News

UW-Madison
UW-Madison named dozens of local students to the fall 2021 Dean’s Lists for their respective programs. Those students are:
Madison
Julia Banchik-Lesniak (College of Letters and Science), Piper Bandera (College of Letters and Science), Andres Banuelos-Perez (College of Engineering), Jackie Barrera-Gonzalez (School of Education), Nicole Bartels (School of Nursing), Emma Bauer (School of Human Ecology), Daryana Blanco (School of Human Ecology), Meera Bradley (College of Engineering), Maxwell Bundy (College of Letters and Science), Sophia Carlson (College of Letters and Science), Rebecca Cox (College of Letters and Science), Lucas Crawford (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Gabe Dengler-Jeanblanc (College of Engineering), Jenelle DeVries (College of Letters and Science), Ryan Disch (School of Education), Hannah Eccles (School of Education), Zachary Elvord-Zolot (College of Letters and Science), Kyle Fahey (College of Engineering), Caleb Freeland (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Osamu Galligan (College of Letters and Science), Emily George (School of Education), Kelly Gonzales (School of Education), Margaret Gottlieb (College of Letters and Science), Anders Haldorsen (School of Education), Tonee Henslee (College of Letters and Science), Esperanza Herrera (School of Human Ecology), Carson Holm (College of Letters and Science), Sydney Jan (College of Letters and Science), Megan Johnson (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Michael Johnson (College of Engineering), Haania Khan (College of Letters and Science), Jenna Kroeger (College of Letters and Science), Conor Lauby (College of Letters and Science), Bella Lawton (School of Education), Jacob Leong (College of Engineering), Annie Lewis (School of Education), Lily Li (College of Letters and Science), Alexandra Lindstrom (College of Letters and Science), Hannah Line (College of Letters and Science), Jennifer Little (College of Letters and Science), Daniela Loera-Rivera (School of Education), Anahi Malvaez (College of Letters and Science), Stephanie Mauricio (School of Human Ecology), Caleb McKinley (College of Letters and Science), Miriam Mraz (School of Education), India-Bleu Niehoff (College of Letters and Science), Spencer Noth-Hazen (College of Letters and Science), Jessica Paradowski (School of Pharmacy), Oscar Perez Alquicira (School of Human Ecology), Beatriz Pinacho Eulogio (School of Human Ecology), Jocelyn Popp (College of Letters and Science), Conner Poster (College of Letters and Science), Mckenzie Potter (College of Letters and Science), Virginia Quach (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Michele Rieder (College of Letters and Science), Geoffrey Rossow (College of Engineering), Isabella Roth-Dunn (School of Education), Jadyn Schensky (School of Education), Sidney Schrage (School of Human Ecology), Khailanii Slaton (College of Engineering), Oliver Smith (College of Engineering), Alexandria Thao (College of Engineering), Nuchee Vang (School of Education), Margaret Violante (School of Nursing), Casey Winter (College of Letters and Science), Jack Winter (College of Engineering).
McFarland
Hailey Birch (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Ian Bormett (College of Engineering), Megan Broome (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Henry Byers (College of Engineering), Nina Crull (School of Human Ecology), Alyssa Davis (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Sam DeBolt (College of Letters and Science), Mallory Emerson (School of Education), Ethan Ferrell (College of Letters and Science), Rebecca Forman (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Lizzy Fortune (School of Business), Jose Gonzalez (College of Letters and Science), Brittany Grasso (School of Pharmacy), Anna Iwanski (College of Engineering), Isabella Jansen (School of Education), Abigail Komro (College of Letters and Science), Carter Kreft (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Tyler LaLuzerne (College of Letters and Science), Anna Larson (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Lucas Maertz (College of Engineering), Lizzie Maly (College of Engineering), Anna Mattmiller (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Molly McCaulley (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Larissa Mikelbank (College of Letters and Science), Liam Morrison (College of Letters and Science), Josh Murwin (College of Engineering), Kaitryn Olson (College of Letters and Science), Erik Pagenkopf (College of Engineering), Nicholas Peterson (School of Nursing), Anna Richardson (School of Business), Gabrielle Runde (College of Letters and Science), James Sandine (College of Engineering), Camille Schmidt (College of Engineering), Brian Semmann (College of Engineering), Sky Showers (College of Letters and Science), Annie Stuntebeck (College of Letters and Science), John Stuntebeck (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Brady Wagner (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Brock Wroblewski (College of Letters and Science).
Monona
Jett Bailey (School of Education), Reez Bailey (School of Education), Sophia Brandt Reinhart (College of Letters and Science), Raven Coil-Otto (College of Letters and Science), Anika Davick (School of Nursing), Soren Davick (College of Letters and Science), Sarah Fahlberg (College of Letters and Science), Amanda Fiscus (School of Human Ecology), Jacob Hutchinson (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Cassandra Keller (School of Education), Julian Kern Steffen (College of Engineering), Drew Kimmell (College of Letters and Science), Sydney Klinzing (College of Engineering), Audra Koscik (School of Education), Kai Linsenmeyer (College of Engineering), Elizabeth Ng (College of Letters and Science), Maddie Raffel (School of Human Ecology), Annika Rasmussen (College of Engineering), Bailey Robinson (Col of Agricultural & Life Sci), Liv Seymour (School of Human Ecology), Sophia Speece (College of Engineering), Olivia Veserat (College of Letters and Science), Madeline Wellman (College of Letters and Science).
Edgewood College
Dean’s List
The following students were named to the Edgewood College fall Dean’s List:
Gage Hunter of Cottage Grove
Kaylee Kellogg of Cottage Grove
Brita Moe of Cottage Grove
Janie Schiebel of McFarland
Jonathan Schutz of McFarland
Jessica Selleck of Madison
Rene Simon of Madison
Rachel Unitan of Cottage Grove
Semester Honors
The following students earned semester honors at Edgewood College in fall 2021, earning a 3.5 grade point average:
Jacqueline Barrera Real of Madison
Anna Benitez of Madison
Benjamin Bullock of Madison
Gracie De Broux of Cottage Grove
Corday Feith of Monona
Madeline Handel of Madison
Gage Hunter of Cottage Grove
Emma Johnson of McFarland
Amy Lauersdorf of Cottage Grove
Zane McConkey of Madison
Kylie Miller of Cottage Grove
Brita Moe of Cottage Grove
Annika Mohlman of Cottage Grove
Eric Nelson of Madison
Janie Schiebel of McFarland
Jakob Schroeckenthaler of Cottage Grove
Jonathan Schutz of McFarland
Jessica Selleck of Madison
Rene Simon of Madison
Rachel Unitan of Cottage Grove
Anabelle Vesperman of Monona
Elaina Wagner of Cottage Grove
UW-Whitewater
Many local students earned their degrees from UW-Whitewater after the fall semester, with commencement in December.
Chris Anderson of Cottage Grove graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Alexa Ashland of Monona graduated Cum Laude with a degree in special education-BSE. Nichole Buss of Cottage Grove graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in early childhood education-BSE. Nic Kimble of Monona graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in physical education-BSE. Randy Knueppel of Cottage Grove graduated with a degree in liberal studies with minor-BA. Drew Larsen of McFarland graduated with a degree in liberal arts-AA. Joel MacDonald of Madison graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Kristin Norton of McFarland graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Chad O’Rourke of Madison graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Jossie Peterson of McFarland graduated with a degree in early childhood education-BSE. Shana Peterson of Madison graduated with a degree in business administration-MBA. Jevohn Sisney of Cottage Grove graduated with a degree in psychology-BA. Jessica Smith of Madison graduated with a degree in theatre-BA. Ryan Stram of Madison graduated with a degree in computer science-BS