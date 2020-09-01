My June birthday marked a milestone this year. I’m officially halfway to 80. Since I’m now widely viewed by society as “over the hill,” it recently dawned on me that I better start paying more attention to the “E word” so I can at least walk around the hill.
Exercise is important, no matter how old a person is. While growing up in Milton, I got lots of it, especially during the summer. Youngsters back then were busy biking with friends and running around outside like Energizer Bunnies.
We played baseball and softball, hide-and-seek, anti-I-over, tag, and the now-politically-incorrect game of “cowboys and Indians.” We also waged imaginary wars as brave soldiers and built treehouses and go-karts. With few TVs in homes and no smart phones or computers to keep us housebound, we happily filled our lungs with fresh air and basked in Vitamin D-filled sunshine.
I can’t do most of those activities nowadays, but I do enjoy walking.
I haven’t ridden a bicycle in years. A few months ago, I wondered if I could increase my exercise quotient with cycling, even thought my balance and stamina aren’t what they used to be.
Recently, I discovered there are electric bicycles, which are legal on bike paths. You still have to pedal, but you can get an “electrical boost” whenever you need it. There are five different battery-power settings to assist the rider.
I ended up buying an electric bike, and I love it. They’re expensive but well worth the money. I’m riding a minimum of six miles a day. One day, I rode seven miles in the morning and another seven in the evening.
By biking, I’m getting lots of sunshine, fresh air and burning calories. I figure I do have to be careful so I don’t end up with glutes and legs like Arnold Schwarzenegger.
To supplement the little “dinging bell” that came with my bike, I added a trumpet-like, metal horn, complete with a large rubber “ball” that I can squeeze to warn pedestrians, other bikers and squirrels that I’m fast approaching.
I also bought a new bicycle helmet, lights for the front and back of my bike, a safety vest so drivers can see me more easily at night, and “saddlebags” to carry things like my iPhone, two lunch boxes (one for hubby, Fred), and my new, cold water thermos.
My husband, ever the encourager, commented that I could carry “bandages and a defibrillator” in my saddlebags. My brother, Jim, who worries about my ability to cycle safely, suggested I wear a flack-jacket while riding.
My bike is fire engine red, and I fastened two American flags on the back of it. Before buying my new bike helmet (red, of course), I decorated an old helmet with a few strips of red electrical tape. When Fred’s nephew, Mike, saw it, he asked me if that was blood.
It’s so great to have such supportive relatives when it comes to an elderly woman trying to improve her health and overall well-being. Their “votes of confidence” are much appreciated.
Not!
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
