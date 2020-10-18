The Milton Courier asked new teachers in the Milton School District to introduce themselves and, if they were willing, to share words of inspiration at the start of a new school year.

Milton native Jessica Fetting is an eighth-grade English language arts teacher at Milton Middle School. She has five years’ of teaching experience and previously taught eighth-grade reading and was a grades 6-8 reading intervention specialist Stoughton. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in elementary education and became reading teacher certified through UW-La Crosse. A favorite phrase of Fetting is “Reading turns muggles into wizards!”

Cassidy Colby is a science teacher at Milton High School. She is from Beloit. Before coming to Milton, she substitute taught and attended graduate school. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. A phrase that she frequently uses is “Have courage and be kind.”

Jane Dickler is a kindergarten teacher at Consolidated Elementary School. Before coming to Milton, Dickler was a second-grade teacher at Palmyra-Eagle. She went to school at UW-Platteville and is originally from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She often says: “Everything happens for a reason.”

Katie Lubke is an early childhood/cross categorical special education teacher at Milton West Elementary School.

Sarah Hunter is a second grade teacher at West Elementary School. Hunter graduated from the UW-Whitewater in December and was substitute teaching before the coronavirus pandemic. She is from Fort Atkinson.

Tracy Healey teaches sixth-grade math, science and social studies at Northside Intermediate School. She was a long-term substitute in spring (when students were learning virtually). Before then, she taught fourth grade in the Janesville School District. She is from Eau Claire, went to UW-Whitewater and has four years of teaching experience. Her phrase is: “It takes as much energy to wish as it does to plan.”

Crystal Gross is a fourth-grade teacher at Northside. She previously thought fifth grade at Van Buren Elementary in Janesville. She has been teaching for 14 years and has a bachelor’s degree from UW-Whitewater and a master’s degree from National Louis University. She is from Hayward. She encourages others by saying: “Keep being you. You are amazing.”

In the Sept. 3, Milton Courier the following teachers were introduced: Shane Cassidy, history teacher at MHS; Kathryn Aemmer, phy ed teacher at MHS; Nicole Walters, special education teacher at MHS; Lauren Metcalf, agriculture teacher at MHS; Kaitlin Lundeen, science teacher at MHS; Brad Poling, English teacher at MHS; Jeremy Harnack, special education teacher at MMS; Stacy Shever, fifth-grade teacher at Northside; Nancy Debroux, phy ed teacher at Northside; Elizabeth Kuehne, third-grade teacher at Harmony; Eric Meyer, music teacher at West and Consolidated; Jacob Traeger, phy ed teacher at Harmony and Consolidated; and Amber Kruger, third-grade teacher at West.

