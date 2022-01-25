Monroe can’t seem to get over the hump against the DeForest boys’ basketball team.
The Norskies defeated the Cheesemakers 68-66 in overtime on Saturday at the Badger Conference Challenge at the new Fieldhouse.
DeForest has handed Monroe, ranked fifth in Division 2 by wissports.com going into the game, its only two losses of the season, with the Norskies - ranked eighth in D2 by wissports.com – rallying to overcome the Cheesemakers to improve to 12-3 overall.
“The second half was again back and forth,” said DeForest Head Coach Craig Weisbrod. “The Norskies found themselves down by eight points with three minutes to go. DHS's press took over causing Monroe to turn it over time after time – 16 turnovers for game).”
DeForest played two non-conference games last week, as the Norskies also downed Stevens Point on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 75-65.
On Friday, DeForest heads to Milton for a key Badger East Conference showdown with the Red Hawks.
DeForest 68, Monroe 66 OT
The Norskies had a shot blocked as time expired, but the bounced back to outscore the Cheesemakers (13-2 overall) 6-4 in overtime.
In a seesaw affair, with both teams making runs, DeForest found itself down by seven midway through the first half, but Cole Thennes drilled two 3-pointers and Tim Frederickson did likewise as the Norskies closed to within 35-34 by halftime.
Still, DeForest was losing late, when Max Weisbrod took over. Coach Weisbrod said he got into the lane and finished with 29 points, making shots from different angles.
“Max made an adjustment and just starting attacking the lane,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He was really good and played really strong – awesome performance.”
Max Weisbrod, who had eight rebounds and seven assists, drew a tough defensive assignment in the first half, while scoring 11 points. He had to guard 6’6” Badger football commit JT Seagraves in the post, as Josh Jansen got into foul trouble. Seagraves had 17 points at the half, but he had to hit some tough shots to get them.
“We did a much better job on JT in the second half,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He is a special athlete.”
Balanced scoring helped DeForest get the win, as Frederickson and Brody Hartig finished with eight points apiece.
“I am really proud of Alex Van Ooyen and Cole Thennes – nine points apiece and huge contributors to the win,” said Coach Weisbrod. “Cole made a corner three with three minutes to go to start our run … big shot.”
It was a crucial victory for DeForest.
“Big win for us for playoff seeding,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We definitely will see Monroe once the playoffs hit. I was really proud of the way the guys competed. Happy for them.”
DeForest 75, Stevens Point 65
Frederickson couldn’t miss, lifting the Norskies over SPASH. On a career night, he scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting, going 6-for-7 from 3-point range.
"Tim was outstanding,” said Coach Weisbrod. “He carried us all night long. Stevens Point shot the ball really well, and every time they would make a run Tim would have an answer. I am really happy for Tim. He has put a lot of work in, and it is really nice to see him put it all together. A special night for him leading to a big win for the Norskies. I cannot say enough how proud I am of him for all his efforts. That guy just competes.”
The rest of the team provided solid support, as Max Weisbrod finished with 14 points, Hartig totaled 13 and Jansen had 12, going 6-for-6 from the field.
“Teams have to pick their poison of who they want to focus on,” said Coach Weisbrod. “We just have a lot of guys capable of putting up big numbers. Stevens Point is a really good team, and they came in here and shot the lights out. We definitely have to tighten up on defense for the stretch run here but give them a lot of credit. They hit some tough contested shots.”
Jansen led the Norskies in rebounds with seen, while Max Weisbrod collected a team-high 10 assists.