Milton’s American Legion Post was named for three Milton soldiers who served and died during World War I. All three had been students at Milton College. Seven former Milton College students died as service members during the Great War.
Paul Phelps Randolph was born in Chicago in 1897. He attended Milton College one year and in August, 1917 enlisted as a seaman in the Naval Reserve. On October 4, 1918, Randolph was a Yeoman on the U.S.S. Herman Frasch when the freighter sank after accidently colliding with another ship.
Carroll B. West was the son of Allen and Hattie West of Milton Junction. The West family owned the Junction lumber yard for many years. Carroll West graduated from Milton College in 1916 and was a sergeant, Co. B, Twelfth Machine Gun Battalion. West received the Distinguish Service Cross for gallantry in action on September 3, 1918 during action near the Bois de Ogons. The following month West was killed while successfully directing his section in breaking up an enemy counter attack. Paul David
Kelly was born in Milton Junction in 1898. His father, Earl Kelly, built the Kelly Block building that still stands at the intersection of Vernal Avenue and Merchant’s Row. Kelly spent the year of 1916-1917 at Milton College. In April, 1917 Kelly enlisted in the service, receiving training at Camp Douglas and Camp MacArthur, and left for France in February, 1918. On July 18, 1918 Kelly died of wounds received in action near Soissons.
Submitted by
Milton College Preservation Society
