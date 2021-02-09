The first day of February was not a good one for me. Everything was going along fine until about three o’clock in the afternoon. I heard the mail carrier stop at my place so I decided to go out and collect the mail from my box. I checked the weather — the sun was shinning brightly and I could see water dripping from the icicles on the front of the house so I figured I could just make a quick trip and I wouldn’t have to bother putting on a winter coat and hat. I stepped out the front door and was just about to go down the two steps when a huge icicle came crashing down on me. It hit the back of my head, my shoulder and the back of my left hand.
Luckily I didn’t fall down from the hit on my head and I didn’t lose my balance. I just turned around came back in the house, shook the ice and snow off and made a fast call to my daughter-in-law, Anne. I was lucky I got her at her house as she had just picked up Isabelle from school. I told her about my accident and asked if she could take me into the emergency room at the UW East Hospital. She was at my door within minutes and off we went.
I have taken blood thinner medication for years because of an A-Fib condition in my heart. I remember when Doctor January prescribed the medicine he warned me that if I should hit my head to immediately go to the nearest emergency room and get checked out.
A few years ago I flipped over and landed on my head on the driveway while scrapping the windows on the car. I ended up in the UW Emergency Room and was taken up for emergency surgery to stop a brain bleed. Needless to say, if I hit my head, I’m going to the emergency room.
It was a busy day in the emergency room, anywhere from six to nine persons were in the waiting room that afternoon. A nurse looked over my injuries and said that they did not look extremely severe but I would have to wait for a doctor to check me out. The doctor finally got around to looking at me about an hour or two later. An x-ray of the head and a couple of x-rays of the hand revealed there were no broken bones or brain injuries and I was free to go home. I took it easy that night and felt pretty good after getting a good nights sleep. The next day the hand hurt more than my head.
It looks like we are going to have a lot more winter weather in the next couple of months which means I will have to deal with more snow, sub-zero temperatures, slippery roads and walks. Oh, and be on the look-out for falling icicles. Isn’t Wisconsin fun in the winter?
Groundhog Day was February 2. Two furry animals who are known for their spring predictions are Jimmy in Sun Prairie and Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania. They were split on their predictions this year. Jimmy did not see his shadow at sunrise so he stayed out for some fun which means he predicted an early spring. On the other hand Phil did see his shadow and hurried back into his hole — six more weeks of winter.
Neither Jimmy or Phil have been extremely accurate over the years. Phil has been right only about 30% of the time while Jimmy’s predictions are correct at just under 50%.
What is the most common remark made by 70-plus year olds browsing in antique stores?
“Gosh, I remember these.”
