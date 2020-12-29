Edward Jones Financial Advisor Derek Henze of Milton recently received the firm’s Eagle Award for his “clear vision of both client and business goals” over the past year. Only 1,590 financial advisors received this award. He also received the Ed Armstrong Award for exceptional achievement in building client relationships and the Client Service Excellence Award for being ranked in the top 25% for service by financial advisors at Edward Jones as surveyed by clients. Edward Jones is a fortune 500 company with over 19,000 financial advisors in the U.S. and in Canada.
