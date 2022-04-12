Cottage Grove and Monona are encouraging community members to celebrate Earth Day with community clean-up days, special activities and educational opportunities.
Monona
The Monona East Side Business Alliance and Monona parks and recreation department will host the annual Earth Day Clean-Up on Friday, April 22 at 1:30 p.m.
Community members are encouraged to get out and help clean up Monona green spaces.
Participants will meet at Mr. Brew's Taphouse in Monona, 103 W. Broadway, to hand out supplies and assign areas to clean up. For more information, visit the city of Monona's website.
Also for Earth Day, the city of Monona's sustainability committee will hold an electronics recycling event on Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway. The second-annual event is meant to prevent electronics and other recyclable materials from ending up in the local landfill.
Resource Solutions and Reynolds Urethane Recycling will be present at the drive-through collection event to help recycle electronics, small appliances, styrofoam and corrugated cardboard properly.
Most items can be recycled for free, but there are fees for recycling microwaves, stoves, dishwashers, washers and dryers, window air conditioners, dehumidifiers, small fridges, televisions and monitors. Full-size fridges, freezers, exercise equipment, batteries and light bulbs will not be accepted.
Cottage Grove
The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library will host an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 23 at the Norman Vethe School Forest at Cottage Grove School, 470 N. Main Street.
The event is meant to create a greater appreciation for our natural world while exploring the flora and fauna in your neighborhood, learning ways to live more sustainably, and using up-cycled materials for STEAM-inspired play, the Friends website says.
This event is the second in the Friends' 2022 series designed to show the community of Cottage Grove how libraries add value beyond books.
The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.on April 23, and includes many activities.
There will be a nature walk, led by a Wisconsin Master Naturalist, to learn about native plants, animals and insects in the forest. There will also be a story walk in the forest, where participants can read a story along the trail.
The event also includes a composting information session led by master composter Amy Free of Create Ecology. The village's sustainability committee is also selling compost bins and rain barrels, which can be picked up and purchased on this day.
Additionally, there will be a trash to treasure station, where people can give household items a new life. And, the Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables will visit with the Dane County Trash Lab, a mobile classroom designed to teach about waste and recycling.
Friends President Tracy Phillipi said the activities are meant to build bridges and lay the groundwork for future programming.
“When designing programming, librarians engage with all patrons and community members to make sure they are meeting a variety of needs and interests,” Phillippi said. “In this spirit, our volunteers have created a series of events we think will reach many people in Cottage Grove. We ultimately hope our programs will lead to the creation of a part-time librarian position to do this important work in the future.”
The village of Cottage Grove is also encouraging community members to help clean up the village throughout the month of April. Participants can pick up gloves and trash bags at the municipal services building Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.