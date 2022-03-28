As students begin to arrive on campus at the Deerfield Middle-High School, they are greeted by a full day of learning and on some days, a wagging tail.
Yasha, the four-year-old goldendoodle and Deerfield Community School District’s therapy dog, usually accompanies Superintendent Michelle Jensen, to school three days a week. There, he greets students in the morning, joins them on their morning break and visits them in the classroom to “bring happiness and comfort” to their day.
“I started bringing him to school last spring (March 2021) after our kids finally returned to school in February,” Jensen said. “It had been a difficult past year for our students and I knew he would bring comfort to them. The kids fell in love with him.
Jensen adopted Yasha, who is now a certified therapy dog with Alliance of Therapy Dogs, through Craigslist of all places. After her first dog, who she had hoped would fill the role as therapy dog, proved to be too anxious for the job, Jensen began to look for the right dog.
“This is really odd,” Jensen said of Yasha. “I bought him off of Craigslist – I always tell people he's a Craigslist dog.”
As luck would have it, a clinical psychologist in Illinois was re-homing her dog, who had received extensive training and even visited nursing homes. After meeting Yasha, who was given the Jewish nickname by the psychologist’s two young children, Jensen decided he was perfect for the job.
“When it comes to therapy work, you just want a dog with a friendly temperament, good manners and who is very well socialized. Not all dogs are interested in doing therapy work, most are born with the desire to be around and comfort people,” Alliance of Therapy Dogs staff said in an email. “ Sometimes the owner wants to do therapy work more than the dog and more often than not, they can not be trained to do therapy work, the desire needs to be within the dog from the beginning.”
Yasha has had that desire from the beginning, according to Jensen. He loves attention and has a calm demeanor as he trails tafter Jensen in the hallways, stopping for any stray pats from students, which they happily dole out.
Students often pause in the hallway to dote on Yasha, quickly forgetting their stresses. Those that have somewhere to be will stray of course for a second to quickly run their hands across Yasha’s back before they carry on. Studies have found that a dog’s precedence in classrooms have led to more social cohesion, empathy and an increase in independence in students.
“We are always trying to find something that will connect with teenagers because I think it's a little bit harder, and in the end, it ends up being something simple like,” Jensen said.
Yasha is also trained as a reading buddy for the elementary school students, presenting a less-stressful and more enjoyable way for students to practice their reading skills. A study by UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Extension researchers also found that students who read aloud to a dog once a week increased their reading proficiency by 12%. This number increased to 30% for homeschooled students.
In preparation for his therapy dog certification test, Jensen also brought him to the elementary school, where he became good friends with Annie Perucco and Harper Vandergriff. Annie and Harper agree that their favorite book they’ve read Yasha is “The Pigeon Wants a Puppy,” but they have also enjoyed reading him books from the “Elephant and Piggie” series.
Students in the special education program have also found themselves enamored with Yasha, each in their own unique way. For Iris Pinney, this involves sitting on the floor with him, making him sit and even shake while peppering Jensen with questions and tales about her own dog at home. For Devin Bergeron, who is nonverbal, it means a keen curiosity but no touching, at least not thus far.
After meeting Yasha, students began to ask about him daily, according to Jensen. Sometimes, students even seek him out when they are having a hard day.
“It's a really easy thing to have him just be about,” Jensen said. “It’s that one moment, where I’ll have a kiddo go ‘I just needed to see him today. This is perfect. It just needed to come and see him.’”