Two men are facing a number of charges in Dane County Circuit court related a burglary and the theft of three vehicles in 2021.
According to a criminal complaint, Waunakee police received a report of the stolen vehicles on Jan. 12, 2021, including a 2019 black Acura MDS SUV, a 2018 blue Honda CRV and a 2017 Honda CRV. The vehicles had been parked in a garage, and keys and other items were taken from the home, including electronics, currency and credit cards.
The Acura was located the following day on the West Side of Madison, and the vehicle’s electronic system tracked where it had been located after it had been taken. At one of the locations, one of the stolen Honda CRVs was located.
Police obtained evidence from the Acura, including a soda can and a plastic McDonald’s cup and were able to lift fingerprints later identified by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. The fingerprints were identified as belonging to Kyheim S. Taylor, age 17, of Madison, and Reginald M. Sexton Jr., age 20, according to the complaint. In June 2021, police learned DNA found on a Sprite can in the Honda CRV belonged to Reginald Sexton Jr. The Waunakee detective also knew Sexton Jr, from past investigations of burglaries and auto thefts, according to the criminal complaint.
Another person allegedly involved in the burglary told police about the burglary, saying “she definitely remembered three vehicles getting stolen and descried the vehicle as an Acura with a Green Bay license plate…It was a big group of people and she had been there when the vehicles were stolen,” the complaint indicates.
Sexton faces one count of passenger in a vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, and three counts of felony bail jumping.
Taylor faces one count of burglary - person present and passenger in a vehicle without owners consent