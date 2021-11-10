CAMBRIDGE
Nov. 13: Cambridge-Deerfield V.F.W Monument Dedication
On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m., the Cambridge-Deerfield Memorial V.F.W. Post 9424 will be putting a new stone monument in London at the present memorial site. The public is invited to the dedication. The V.F.W will be accepting donations that day to cover the cost of the monument. Donations may also be sent to the post’s treasurer Mr. A. Bakken at W9278 Ripley Road in Cambridge.
Nov. 12 — 14: Once Upon a Mattress
The Cambridge High School will put on Once Upon a Mattress for its fall musical. Showings include Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14th at 1 p.m.
Thanksgiving to New Years
The Ripley Park Holiday Lights display is open Thanksgiving through New Years. Guests are able to drive through our half mile light display in the comfort of their own car. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. There will be a variety of light displays including large animated and handcrafted. Businesses are able to sponsor a light display by contacting Cambridge Community Activities Department by calling 608-423-8108. Sponsorship levels are: Gold ($100) which includes a name and logo on a large sign and solo placement next to a light display and Silver ($50) which includes a name and logo on a small sign and placed next to display with other sponsors. This is a great way for local businesses to be spotlighted and noticed by visitors who traveled there from outside of Cambridge.
Library Events
The Cambridge Library is hosting many different events in the upcoming weeks. Story times will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 which will be Favorite Foods, and Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 19 will be Dinovember.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, the library will be hosting Thanksgiving Bingo from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Prizes will be items for the Thanksgiving table.
Friday Flicks will be on Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room showing Queen Bees movie. Guests are asked to follow safety guidelines.
DEERFIELD
Nov. 11: Veterans Day Drive-Thru
Veterans are invited to a drive-thru on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Deerfield High School from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Middle school student council members along with some elementary students will be handing out breakfast items and coffee, art and letters to the veterans at the drive-thru.
Nov. 12 — 14: Mamma Mia!
The Deerfield High School will put on Mamma Mia! for its fall musical. Showings include Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14th at 2 p.m.
Nov. 13: American Flag Collection
If people would like to respectively dispose of worn, faded or torn American flags, please drop it off at the Deerfield Public Library by Saturday, Nov. 13th. Deerfield Cub Scout Pack 88 will retire these flags in a special ceremony. For more information call Kevin Stevens at (608) 764-2920.
Nov. 13: Christmas in the Country Craft and Art Show
For over 25 years, the Christmas in the Country Craft and Art Show has gathered artists and craftspeople from across Wisconsin to display and sell their items. The show will be returning on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Deerfield Elementary School. Over 80 vendors will be featured at the event selling something for everyone, like artwork, gifts, cozy winter items, bird houses, soaps, wood signs, homemade goods, toys and more. Donate a non-perishable food item to the Deerfield Food pantry and receive an entry to be drawn for a special prize. Admission is $2, children 12 years old and under enter for free. For more information contact christmasincountry@gmail.com.
Note to potential vendors: The 2021 show is currently at capacity. Please email us at christmascountrycraftfair@hotmail.com to receive a 2022 registration form when they are available.
Nov. 15: Deerfield Cares Coalition Forum
On Monday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Deerfield Cares Coalition is hosting a virtual forum on Delta 8 THC. The guest speaker is police officer Nick place, and he will discuss current information on Delta 8 THC. This forum is for those 18 years and older. To attend the forum go to www.deerfieldcares.com and follow the link under the Community News tab.
Nov. 20: Family Bingo Night
The Deerfield Community Center is hosting Family Bingo Night on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Deerfield High School. The event will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cards cost $5 each, and raffle tickets will be $1 each, 10 for $5 or a wingspan for $10. There will be a full concession stand with hot dogs, hot sandwiches, candy, popcorn, treats, drinks and more. Doors and the concession stand open at 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Deerfield Food Pantry and the Holiday Food Basket Programs. Space is limited to the first 150 people. For more information or to make a donation to the event, contact info@dccenter.org.
December: Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest
The Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest is a yearly event that is open to any area residents with a Deerfield mailing address. All participants need to do is decorate the exterior of their home for the holidays and register their address in order to be part of the contest. In addition to lifelong bragging rights, there are also cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. NEW IN 2021: There will be an interactive display category for homes with flashing light displays that pictures alone can’t do justice. All entries that give permission will be photographed and posted on the Facebook page for community voting. There will be no in-person judges this year, so all winners will be determined by friends and neighbors. Participants can register by either signing up on the Facebook page or by contacting Jess Lex at jesslex@kw.com or (608) 571-6868.
Prizes:
- 1st place — $100
- 2nd place — $75
- 3rd place — $50
Timeline:
- December 8 — All homes registered and decorated
- December 9 — Map of registered homes published to Facebook
- December 10-12 (6-9 pm) — Registered homes photographed for community voting
- December 14 — Community voting begins on Facebook
- December 20 (8pm) — Facebook votes are tallied
- December 21 — Winners announced via Facebook page