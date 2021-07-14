The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
July 15: Legion Auxiliary Unit Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Thursday, July 15, at the Post, 417 East Main Street. Cocktails are at 5:30 PM and at 6pm Rotisserie chicken provided by the Auxiliary. Bring your table setting and a dish to pass. Membership in the Auxiliary is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as children, grandchildren, and family members of veterans. For more information about the Auxiliary, call 608-334-1481 or send a message shirleybear@outlook.com
July 17: Night Hike
Schumacher Farm Park will host a Moth Theater and Night Hike the evening of July 17.
July 17: Legion Post 481 Prime rib dinner
American Legion Post 481 will serve a prime rib dinner starting at 5 p.m. July 17. No reservation is needed, and a full bar is available at the Legion Post located at Hwy. 113 and River Road, next to Taylor’s Liquor. Eat in or carry out. To order ahead, call (608) 849-4780.
July 18: Meet the U.S. Senate candidates
Waunakee Dems and GROW, Grassroots Organization of Waunakee, will host a Meet the U.S. Senate Candidates event from 3-5 p.m. July 18 at the Schumacher Farm Park picnic area. The Raging Grannies Singers will kick it off, followed by Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Senate candidates. Attendees are asked to bring a finger-type food or appetizer. Water and lemonade will be provided. To reduce waste, reusable beverage containers and tableware are requested. Picnic tables will be available for seating, but attendees may bring chairs. Social distancing is encouraged and masks are allowed. Non-perishable food items will also be accepted for the Food Drive to support the local food pantry.
July 20: Live from the Park
As part of the Live from the Park music series at the Village Park Gazebo, Soggy Prairie will play bluegrass at 6 p.m. Food carts will begin serving at 5:30 p.m.
July 21: DEI in our schools discussion
Waunakee parents and school board members are invited to participate in an informal discussion around Diversity Equity & Inclusion and what it means and looks like in the Waunakee Community School District. The event, For Our Kids: A Conversation about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, is set for July 21 at 6 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. Educators are also invited. It will be moderated by former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/for-our-kids-a-dei-community-disscusion-tickets-162111093645?fbclid=IwAR0Hrq13UAO_dBhKl2z9JnPUNtzjon8jZY55RIBQth0QVyr_37rzCTmxpNw. Anyone with questions can email waunatalkdiversity@gmail.com or call (608) 318-3227.
July 21: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo parking lot from 3-6 p.m.
July 24: Wauna Spike entries welcome
The Waunakee Lions Club will serve up the 25th (almost) Annual Wauna Spike, a co-ed 6 person volleyball tournament. This year’s tournament will be Saturday, July 24, at the Ripp Park soccer fields. All ages are eligible to participate. Pool competition begins at 8:30 a.m. and will run until roughly 1 p.m. Playoffs are expected to conclude around 6 p.m.Play will occur in three divisions: Power, Intermediate & Recreation. Underhand serves will be required for the Recreation Division. Teams will be required to field 3 men and 3 women for tournament play. Team entries cost $90 each. Each team will be guaranteed 8 games prior to the beginning of playoffs. Teams making the playoffs will then participate in a single elimination playoff format. Cash prizes will be available for Power & Intermediate Divisions. Recreation will have “fun” prizes. Entry forms can be found at “www.waunafest.org.” If you have questions, contact Lion Kerry Cartier at 338-8266 or Lion Randy Dahmen at 849-9595. Completed entries, with team fees, must be received by July 15.
July 24: WaunaFest Arts & Craft Fair
The 34th annual WaunaFest Arts & Craft Fair, sponsored by the Waunakee Lioness Club, will be at Centennial Park from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 24. In additionk the Lioness will serve hot park and beef sandwiches plus snacks at the festival all weekend long.
July 25: WaunaFest Car Show
The car, truck and motorcycle show sponsored by the American Legion Post 360, will be Sunday July 25, at Centennial Park from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. All makes, models and years are welcome. There is a $10 entry fee. Fifteen participant voting awards and one best of show and children’s choice award will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Show cars should look for the signs for entering off of Holiday Drive. McDonald’s value meal certificates will be given to the first 65 vehicles. Also Sunday at WaunaFest will be: Knights of Columbus breakfast at the adjoining park shelter; softball games on two diamonds. Two beer tents on the grounds; carnival rides and games. Any questions contact Mike Mcilwee at mikemcilwee@gmail.com or (608) 849-5306
July 29: Community Band returns in concert
The Waunakee Community Band is back and ready and eager to entertain. The first concert will be July 29 at 7 p.m. in the Village Park Gazebo. Featured that evening will be recognition of the Waunakee Fire Department for 125 years of service to the community. There will be a performance of a song dedicated to long-time member Donna Reinhold whom we lost to COVID-19. Dedication of the redbud tree donated to the village (at the village park) will be presented to the village. Supper to be available. The next concert is Aug. 12 and will be the annual Patriotic Concert. In case of rain the concert will be held at the high school PAC