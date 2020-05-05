My grandma’s name is Susan Rummelhoff. My grandma has a special place in my heart. She grew up in California and was one of five siblings. She moved to Wisconsin after she married my grandpa. She teases that she never drank coffee before until she moved here. I’ve loved my grandma ever since I was born. She always smells like lavender and her hugs are like big hugs of sunshine. I love the way she smiles and I love the way she laughs. My grandma takes me shopping, shows me cool new books, and always loves to read my stories.
A tradition in our family is going to my grandma’s house every Friday night to visit with my aunts, uncles and cousins and eat dinner together. My grandma is a very good cook. My favorite are food is her baked potatoes. She says that she bakes them with love. I like helping her bake delicious desserts for holidays. Sometimes I help my grandma bake Easter Bread. It is her great grandma’s recipe for Portuguese Sweet Bread that they ate every Easter. It takes all day, it’s a lot of fun. I also help my grandma bake pumpkin pie and polish the silver for Thanksgiving every year.
I cherish every moment I have with my grandma. I cherish her hugs, her laugh, and her smile. My grandma always makes me laugh and I love helping her out. My grandma is the best person I know. She always taught me to believe in myself and have courage in what I do. I am lucky my grandma lives down the street so I can visit her whenever I want. She is the rainbow in my sky. She is the flower in my garden. She is my grandma.
