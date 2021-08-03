In between sharing vacation photos of giant sequoias and the Grand Canyon, Peggy Cadd shared a big announcement:
“After almost 40 years (20 with Rock County), we are officially done fostering. We’ve been blessed with 16 wonderful forever children… and many, many beautiful loves that will always be in our hearts.”
Commenting on how he and his wife, Peggy, arrived at the decision posted on Facebook earlier this year, Rick Cadd said, “I think our age is probably the biggest thing,”
He is 68. She is 60. They have been together “forever” (since she was 14).
The Cadd family in Milton includes 16 children and 12 grandchildren. Twelve children were adopted. Another adult son is considered part of the family because Rick and Peggy adopted his sisters.
No longer fostering, Rick and Peggy now have more time to spend with their children and grandchildren and now they can go on vacation.
Before they “retired” from fostering, Rick and Peggy became known in Rock County and the state for being longtime foster care parents and for their work to improve the foster care system. Peggy also taught classes for foster families and social workers.
In 2014, the Coalition for Children, Youth & Families named the Cadd family the Family of the Year. When the Cadds were asked how many children they had fostered at that point, they replied they lost count after 100, but still remember each child by name.
Forty-two years ago, Rick and Peggy got married and envisioned having a family with four or six children. Both grew up taking care of younger siblings and enjoyed that nurturing role. Rick had four sisters, Peggy had a brother and a sister. Peggy’s mom had 11 siblings.
“There were a lot of big family gatherings and get-togethers,” said Peggy, who always thought she’d have a big family.
At 19, Peggy had quit her job to stay at home with their first child. Being at home, Peggy called the county to see if she and Rick could be foster parents.
“I had been in foster care for a very brief time when I was a teenager because I was sassy,” she said. “I can remember how out of place and how uncomfortable I felt because they (her foster parents) basically told me that I shouldn’t steal their daughter’s money and that there were certain rules.”
That was how she was greeted.
She was shown where she would sleep and no compassion. That’s what she remembers.
“I felt very uncomfortable,” she said. “And I thought, ‘If I’m home, we’ll do foster care.’”
They lived in Waukesha County, and Peggy was advised that if she wanted to make money, she should do daycare.
But, she said, “Because they didn’t have any other resources and we were willing, they licensed us. They didn’t place smaller children with us, they placed teen girls.”
According to Rick, one of the reasons they continued being foster parents is their first foster child was well behaved.
A couple teens later, they fostered a 16-year-old girl who was selling drugs.
“My rule was if you ran away, I get to go through your stuff,” Peggy said. “Otherwise, your stuff is your stuff.” The rule also applied if a teen came home high on drugs.
After the girl ran away, Peggy searched her room and found a book with all the people that the girl was selling drugs to.
“It’s kind of on-the-job training,” said Rick of foster care.
The largest number of children the Cadds have had at home at one time is 14.
One of the reasons they could make it work is Rick worked third shift as a machinist and later at other jobs.
Peggy did daycare then sold real estate, which is how they ended up in Milton in 1997.
“I think our job structures helped a lot,” Rick said.
“One of us was always home,” Peggy said.
At various times, one or the other went without sleep.
They didn’t have babysitters or other people to help.
“It was us or maybe one of our older kids,” Peggy said.
Financial aid comes for fostering from the state in the form of Foster Care Medicaid and a monthly stipend, which varies based on the needs of the child.
According to Peggy, “It’s just enough.”
But, as she says, she can “squeeze a penny.”
“We buy in bulk,” she said.
They also go to garage sales and shop at Good Will.
“The kids grew to like that – most of them,” Rick commented.
“I would give them money and say, ‘You can spend this much,’ and they would go find what they liked,” she said.
That was better than the alternative – repeatedly saying no to expensive items, then feeling bad for saying no. They learned that lesson with their first three girls.
Many years of fostering taught them many lessons.
Four boys were adopted on Rick’s birthday and brought the total number of children in the family to 10.
The children who were upset about the four being adopted were the first children that had been adopted.
“What it was is we didn’t talk about adoption anymore,” Peggy said. In other words, the children were just part of the family.
Neither adopting nor fostering is easy.
Rick and Peggy were willing to take on challenges but knew there are challenges they could not take on.
At 3 and a half, one the boys when he first arrived would run, faceplant into the wall at full speed, fall down, hit his head then do it again. He had cognitive disabilities and needed occupational, physical and speech therapy.
“I went into his kindergarten classroom and he was babbling like he wasn’t getting it and he had been in years of early childhood,” Peggy remembered.
Then, she said, “One day I drove to West Elementary – and I still cry when I think about it – He got out of the car with his backpack on and skipped into school.”
They didn’t know if he would ever be able to do that and here he was skipping – and she said he was happy.
Some families say they only want to foster babies. The Cadds didn’t say that.
Most of the time they would get a call and be told the age and generally what was going on, Rick said.
“We didn’t get the easier ones,” Peggy said.
Once they were asked to care for three teenagers, who were autistic. They were siblings and had been found unattended. Two were nonverbal, one smeared feces on the walls.
Another child acted up in the Cadd home in front of a social worker and had to leave just as Peggy felt she was getting through to him. He was taken to a psychiatric hospital at age 12.
A decade later, they found him on Facebook. He’s an accountant.
Regardless of whether or not they can connect with former foster children online, Peggy putting her hand over her heart said, “They’re right there.”
“There’s a lot of happiness,” she said. “We’ve been very, very blessed, but there’s a lot of pain and there’s a lot of – your heart. And I love every one of them and I hope every single one of them has a blessed and happy life. There’s been times that kids have left – all you do is worry.”
How long a child is in foster care depends on the situation.
“A lot of times kids are in care longer than they should be and it’s not just here, it’s a lot of places,” she said. Parents have return conditions, things they have to do, she said.
When is enough enough is a question they’ve been asked by a social worker and many times Peggy said she asked herself why are they fostering.
Rick and Peggy wanted to foster a teen moms, but it didn’t work out because the teen’s mom hit Peggy. (And her baby girl stayed with us, and then became available for adoption)
“We tried to get her back (so she could parent her daughter) and it didn’t work out,” Peggy said.
That led to the question of would they ever adopt again.
Peggy turned to Father Jim Uppena at St. Mary Parish and asked him if adopting more children was really the right plan and what would happen if she and Rick both died. Uppena reminded her that they have other children and they have each other.
“So I thought if something does happen to us, they do have each other – and it’s amazing – the connections with our kids have with each other,” she said.
As Rick and Peggy sat in their living room and talked, the sounds of children playing and laughing could be heard downstairs.
Responding to the question of how many children live at home now, Peggy said, “Only five –
it’s really easy now.”
They both laugh and Peggy comments she still cooks like she has three teen boys playing football.
Today the youngest at home is 7 and Dakota (“Bubba”), who celebrated his birthday in 2018 with 18 Wheels for Bubba in Schilberg Park, turns 19 next month.