Darold G. Murray, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 at home on April 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was born on March 24, 1932, son of Rosella (Thurber) & Clarence Murray in Crandon, WI. In 1950, he graduated from Rhinelander High School, entered UW Madison, and joined ROTC. He earned a BS Degree in Animal Husbandry in 1955. His charm captured the heart of Bernice Farwell, they married on Aug. 22, 1953. The couple has 5 daughters, lovingly claiming each a “souvenir” of a career change. In 1956 Darold began his 2 year service as 2nd LT in the US Army Signal Corps at Ft. Monmouth, NJ. His curiosity led to interesting places and positions for 10 years, however he was drawn back to Madison in 1968 to begin a successful career as a Grade A Dairy and Food Inspector for WI Ag Trade & Consumer Protection until his retirement in 1994. On top of his full time career, Darold helped found the DeerGrove EMS Ambulance service in 1977 and served as the Elected Cottage Grove Township Municipal Judge for 18 years. He performed marriages for many family and friends.
After retirement Darold and Bernice began their snowbird migration each year to Sun Haven “Desert Holiday” Park in Apache Junction, AZ and grew their “Arizona Family” acquiring many friends in the US and Canada.
Darold is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bernice Murray, daughters, Theresa “Terry” Murray-Johnson( Richard Johnson) Robin Abbott (Scott Gradel) Beth Murray (Larry Gradel); Lisa Murray de Paz (Miguel Paz); Jodi Murray (Patrick Bird). 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, his siblings Judean Nixon and Patricia (Robert) Ricci.
Preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Richard Murray. Due to the current events, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to UW Carbone Center and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care. Online condolences can be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
