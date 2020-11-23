Chamber Shining Star program to host toy drive
The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Shining Star toy drive will benefit 25 families in the Milton community.
Toys can be dropped off at Diamond Assets, 1850 Putnam Parkway, or the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, 144 Merchant Row.
The chamber is also looking for donations for gifts and meals and sponsors for children’s gifts and families.
Checks can be written payable to MACC Shining Star.
For more information call the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce at (608) 868-6222.
Free breakfast, lunch
will continue
The Milton School District will continue to offer free meals to students as all students pivot to virtual instruction through Jan. 15.
Meals will be distributed at several schools beginning Nov. 30.
Pick up times are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Milton High School, 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Consolidated Elementary School and 11:50 a.m.-12:50 p.m. at Harmony, East and West elementary schools.
To help with meal planning, families are asked to sign up for meals on the school district website (https://www.milton.k12.wi.us/)
Local election candidates can circulate papers soon
Residents looking to run in the local spring 2021 elections can circulate nomination papers beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1. Those interested in running for election can contact their municipal clerk or the school district’s administration office for paperwork.
Reminder to lake district property taxpayers
When taxpayers in the Rock Koshkonong Lake District (RKLD) receive their property tax bills, they may notice something different.
At the August annual meeting, RKLD electors voted in favor of a levy instead of a special fee.
The electors also voted in favor of a borrowing resolution to fund the addition of six slide gates at Indianford Dam to help mitigate flooding issues and be in compliance with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources 2020 directives.
Overall, the RKLD operations budget is slightly smaller than years past due to lower legal and engineering costs.
RKLD Board Chairman Al Sweeney said the levy format based on value is widely used by local and county governments, school districts and vocational schools, and is a fairer tax or fee than a special charge used in the past.
Sweeney noted other local lake districts also use a levy format for tax responsibilities.
Finding Families
The Rock County Genealogical Society will host a free family history program by Brian Richards online at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Richards will share his experiences tracing lost lines and the joy of helping others without the resources unite with lost family members for the first time. Richards also will focus on his use of DNA, and the connections it can reveal.
This free Zoom meeting is open to the public. For details and the link, go to the RCGS website’s events page here: www.rcgswi.org/events--speakers.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.