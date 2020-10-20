If you live in Milton or have anything to do with Milton, you know the news doesn’t stop.
First, we are all living during the time of the coronavirus pandemic. This impacts everything and we never know what will happen day by day. Updates, as they come in, are posted to miltoncourieronline.com.
We have lots of good news going on right now. People are doing some amazing things. They’re staying upbeat. They’re doing band and they’re doing things they never would have thought of doing but they’re rising to the challenge.
Our aim is to keep you updated and to record what’s taking place in Milton today.
Years from now we may look back and say we can’t believe that happened. In many respects, we hope that is the case.
We suggested to middle school students that they might want to save this paper to remind them some day of years ago. Tate Olson responded by saying, “We should save every paper.”
If you have story to share, email couriernews@hngnews.com.
