WIAA Press Release story

Realignment Task Force Conducts Remanded Plan Review
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2022
Realignment Task Force Conducts Remanded Plan Review
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Conference Realignment Task Force Committee reviewed a realignment request on Feb. 10, which was remanded to the committee by the Board of Control at its January meeting.
Reviewing plans that were originally submitted and subsequently modified by Berlin and Ripon, the Conference Realignment Task Force voted to advance a recommendation to create a 13-team conference by combining the East Central and South Central Conferences. The Board will review the recommendation and have the options to approve, reject or remand it for further consideration at its March 8 meeting.
The schools directly impacted are Berlin, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Kewaskum, Plymouth, Ripon, Waupun and Winneconne from the East Central Conference and Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Westfield and Wisconsin Dells from the South Central Conference.
Earlier in the realignment process, the Task Force advanced a modified proposal that incorporates original plans from Monroe and Delavan-Darien to the Board meeting for final consideration on March 8. The proposal impacts schools from the Badger, Big 8, Southern Lakes and Rock Valley conferences. In the plan, McFarland would move to the Badger Conference from the Rock Valley Conference; Monroe moves to the Rock Valley Conference from the Badger Conference; Beloit Memorial moves to the Southern Lakes Conference from the Big 8 Conference; and Delavan-Darien moves to the Rock Valley Conference from the Southern Lakes Conference.
In addition, the modified plan combining original proposals from Kingdom Prep Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep was also advanced to the Board for final consideration. The plan would add Kingdom Prep Lutheran to the Midwest Classic Conference and moves Watertown Luther Prep to the Midwest Classic Conference from the Capitol Conference.
The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 516 senior high schools and 48 junior high/middle level schools in its membership. For more information, please contact the WIAA office at (715) 344-8580.