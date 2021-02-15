Milton Courier
For 2020-2021 season, Hayden Lee was the only Milton High School senior on the boys swim team.
How many years have you been in swim?
I’ve been in swim for all four years of high school, and had swam for the Milton Marlins ever since my kindergarten year with lessons from my freshman coach Tom Lieder.
Why did you go out for swim?
At first, like many kids I just didn’t want to do anything and my parents signed me up for it. However after that season I had with the Milton Marlins, I fell in love with the sport and went all the way with it.
What were some of the highlights or benefits of participating in this sport?
It sounds hokey but the team itself is my favorite part. We genuinely care about each other and our problems and we push through them. Ryker Bailey recently came back becoming one of the top 15 swimmers in the state of Wisconsin, which is awesome for him! As for myself, I’m not the greatest swimmer, but I made sure to bring my time down again and again after each and every meet.
What challenges did COVID-19 bring to swim?
During practice, it was more or less the same thankfully. The main difference was that out of the pool masks had to be worn at all times, and there was talk about wearing them in the water while swimming as well. However, this didn’t pan out the way people wanted to, so it was scrapped. Along with practice though, meets were very short as less people swam this year, along with all meets only being duels rather than having 3-4 teams. This was very helpful for nights that I was booked with work from multiple teachers.
Did COVID-19 safety measures bring about any unique opportunities?
As a part of Red Hawk Media, the Milton High School’s broadcasters and editing team, I was very surprised to find out that our events were livestreamed for all home events. This was very cool to see and it made the pool deck itself a whole lot less crowded, as the pool was already very small.
When you look back at this time decades from now, what do you always want to remember?
I want to remember my coaches, Tom Lieder, Lindsey Hassenfelt, and assistant coach Julie for the many hours we’ve spent together over these four years. Other than that, as the last team to swim in the Milton High School pool, I want to keep the spirit of the place alive with the new Tom Lieder Aquatic Center when it is fully built.
What thoughts or advice do you have for underclassmen?
Though the coaches are tough, though you may not get along, though you may be suplexed by your own guest at a pasta party, please just remember that if you have a problem, you can talk to someone. You are wanted. Most of all, you are important.
