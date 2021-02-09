With chilly temperatures and even bitter cold, it’s a good time to be an ice sculpture.
James and Carol McCarten have a work of art made out of ice in their front yard at 723 Burdick St. The artists were their grandchildren and their blended family members.
Technically, the work of art isn’t an ice sculpture. They call it an ice totem.
A similar structure was built outside Thrive Massage and Healing Arts in Janesville, which is owed by Jenna Pond of Janesville.
Pond said the ice totems were the brainchild of her boyfriend, Josh Byrne of Edgerton, who built one outside his home last year and has been making ice totems for about a decade now.
The ice totem in front of the McCarten home was especially meaningful this year.
“Our granddaughter called and said they were driving over to build an ice totem because we’ve been so isolated and haven’t been able to do anything,” Carol said. “They just wanted to brighten our day – and they sure did.”
The McCartens, who are in their late 60s and have other medical conditions, have been staying home and taking extra precautions against COVID-19.
“They’ve been so isolated, we thought it would be nice if they had something to look at,” said Pond.
The structure is the work of Bryne, Pond and their children: Declan Booker, 12; Eva Byrne, 12; Madisyn Davis, 10; and Sianna Sahy, 8; and Pond’s cousin Adam.
“It’s a real family project,” Pond said.
“We’ve had so much fun doing them.”
And, she described, “It’s a process.”
The night before is spent putting water and food coloring in all kinds of buckets, containers and molds (Jell-O and cake molds).
“Anything that holds water,” she said – even sleds and kiddie pools.
To get the ice out of the molds the next day, they use warm water. When the “bricks” of ice are ready, they load them onto a trailer.
On site, Bryne, with the help of adults, builds the structure, putting the largest pieces on the bottom and according to a design he previously sketched out.
The kids help with the smaller pieces and embellish his design.
Once the artists are satisfied with their design, they pour water on the ice to freeze the pieces in place.
On Jan. 30, McCartens went outside to watch the artists in action.
“We got too excited so we put our masks on and went outside,” Jim said.
“We stayed 6 feet away, we stood in the garage,” Carol said.
In a couple of hours, a totem was built.
“It was pretty neat,” Jim said.
“We think about them every time we look out the window,” he added.
“We haven’t been able to see them since winter came,” Carol said. “We used to do social distancing outside.”
“We sure missed them,” Jim said of the grandchildren.
While the intent of the artists was to brighten their day, they’ve actually brighten many days for the McCartens.
Carol has been taking good care of the ice totem. When it snowed and it has several times (5 inches on Jan. 31, 1.6 inches on Feb. 4, 2 inches on Feb. 5), she brushes it off with a broom, then taking a watering can and a step outside to help her reach up high, she waters the ice totem – kind of like a plant, a very tall plant, growing in the front yard.
“So it glistens better and –“ Carol said.
“It’s pretty when the sun hits it,” Jim concluded.
It seems it’s an especially good time to be an ice totem at 723 Burdick St.
