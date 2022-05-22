After complaints from residents regarding loud music and increased traffic, Hubbleton Brewery’s conditional use permit will be up for review in June.
That permit, which was granted by the Portland Town Board, has five conditions, three of which are being scrutinized.
The board has decided to review the permit at its June 16 meeting at 7:30 p.m.
One condition being questioned is that no loud music can be played at the brewery.
Schey started promoting live music at the brewery last summer, which has prompted some of the complaints to the Portland Town Board.
“I’m aware of that and I’ve already taken action to take care of that,” co-owner Dan Schey said at a May 19 Portland Town Board meeting.
“You’ve had a couple bands already and I can hear them at my place,” Hubbleton Road resident Fred Wolff said. “I was going to call you one night but I laid off.”
Schey shared contrition about the loud music and offered to change operations to accommodate area residents’ wishes regarding the music and people should call if there are issues.
“I propose we just move the music indoors,” Schey said.
When asked by the board of an upcoming schedule of events for the brewery, he told them he didn’t have one with him.
Schey reported that he has no plans other than weekly live music, but resident Norm Eggert questioned if there were any plans for any events, specifically Father’s Day weekend. Schey said there was a cornhole tournament planned, which area residents questioned if that would potentially draw a large crowd.
Another condition under scrutiny is the hours of operation need to be 4-9 p.m. on Fridays, 1-9 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. The brewery now hosts and promotes trivia nights on Thursday nights.
The third is Schey is to “give the Portland Town Board advance notification of any planned future ‘big’ events.
“You haven’t notified me of any big events,” Portland Town Board Chair Jeff Spoke said.
Schey estimated 30-40 people attend his events on Fridays and Saturdays, which was disputed by town board member Kurt Keach. Schey could not give an estimate for Sundays.
Eggert quoted a Feb. 20, 2020 Wisconsin State Journal article about the brewery in which Schey’s son Mike, who co-founded the business, “recalled that they were slammed last Memorial Day weekend, with an estimated 1,200 guests over three days.”
“That sounds high,” Schey replied. “You can never have that.”
There was question as to the number of tap lines that are at the brewery. In the annual Discover magazine published by Hometown News Group, Mike Schey reported that there are 26 tap lines.
“It has done more wholesale stuff and we’re trying to expand that,” Schey said. “The long-term goal is not to expand what we currently have. We’re looking at doing a taproom and moving that all off premises.”
Matthew Breselow, who lives next to the brewery, said he is a “big proponent of the brewery” and it produces a “great product.”
“But that product comes with an extreme traffic level,” Breselow said. “We’ve had numerous patrons turn around in our driveway. The speed on the road has become an issue.”
“The area doesn’t support the traffic flow that we have right now,” Breselow added.
Breselow reported some patrons have climbed over his fence onto his property.
“What happens when someone climbs over the fence and gets hurt? That’s my liability,” Breselow said.
“This is the first time I even knew you had an issue,” Schey replied.
However, the brewery doesn’t own a tavern license through the town of Portland. It has a brewery permit through the state, which may limit what the town could do.
“If he wants to have a brewery, that’s fine. But, he’s treating it like a tavern,” Wolff said.
As for the speed limit concerns, Keach suggested having the possibility of changing Hubbleton Road’s speed limit to 45 on the June 16 agenda also.