Do you remember trying to follow a treasure map? Did you draw one? Use a secret code? If not, you might be past due to search for golden treasure. If you are short on time, play the lottery. Everyone has dreams of their ship coming in or winning the mega-lottery. Talk about excitement!
While I do not have beginner’s luck to offer, I do have some tried and true ways to break the reading code.
Reading must be a partner with magic. My eyes take a picture of a bunch of little black squiggly marks. That picture goes to the place in my brain where all of the squiggles are separated from each other and sent to another chamber to ‘hear’ the sound it makes. Then a memory center takes the individual sounds and puts them back together to make a word. Once my brain has the word, it searches for the meaning.
This process is repeated for each group of squiggles with my brain continuing to work hard putting each of the words together and find not only the meaning of each word, but also the meaning of the sentence, the paragraph, the chapter, the story, etc.
Mystery! Magic! Miraculous! This process is called “decoding” and that is what most people call reading.
But breaking the reading code includes using eight more skills and strategies. Strong readers use all of these to understand.
1) Visualize (Create a mental picture.)
2) Ask questions (What is happening? Does it make sense?)
3) Infer and Predict (What will happen next? Read between the lines.)
4) Fix It Up (Reread, read on, look for clues, look for patterns)
5) Set Purpose (Why am I reading this?)
6) Determine Importance (What is important / the main idea?)
7) Make connections (This reminds me of …)
8) Synthesize (Combine ideas / make something new)
Persons who struggle to decipher the code of letters often feel doomed to accept the label “poor reader”. But, in reality, they have amazing skills to visualize, ask questions, make guesses. They may be exceptional listeners and make connections to their thinking, their lives and our world. There are a large number of people, even while struggling with decoding, become best-selling authors because they can combine ideas and make something new.
Struggling to decode has little to do with one’s ability to think and create. That struggle is a temporary roadblock but not the end of the story. Up with reading! Hooray for understanding!
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky, a wife, mother and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
