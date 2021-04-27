The boys golf team started its competitive season on April 22 with a 157-215 win against Monroe at Oak Ridge Golf Course. Two days later, Milton boys won 157-164 against Monona Grove at the Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
At both meets freshman Brett Wieland had the best score of the day with a 36.
Coach Kirk Wieland on Monday said: “We had a very nice start to our golf season picking up victories at home vs. Monroe and at The Oaks vs. Monona Grove. Brett had a great start shooting 36 at home one over par, and an even par 36 at The Oaks. I was very pleased with all of the boys 1-10, as we have some depth, and it leads to some great competition. The golf team has a tough week ahead and hopefully we can keep it up.”
Spring sports were delayed until late April while WIAA added an alternate fall season to the sports calendar. The alternate fall season was added for schools, including Milton High School, that didn’t participate in the fall due to the pandemic.
MILTON 157, MONROE 215
Milton—Brett Wieland, 36; Xander Wuetrich, 38; Deegan Riley, 40; Zack Bothun, 43; Sam Burdette, 43,
Monroe—Bert Leach, 46; Carson Leuzinger, 55; Seth Brandt, 55; Landen Spear, 59; Riley Goebel, 71
MILTON 157, MONONA GROVE 164
Milton—Weiland, 36; Brayden Klein, 39; Riley, 40; Wuetrich, 42; Bothun, 47
Monona Grove—Frederickson, 37; Hibner, 39; Bracken, 42; Lofgren, 46; Erb, 47
