Teases Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Feb 1, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SCHOOLS: McFarland students earn service awardART & LIFE: Cottage Grove Hot 2 Trot race returnsSPORTS: McFarland volleyball coach recognized Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin