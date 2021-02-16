For a lot of people I know, winter may as well be another four letter word. I know because I used to be one of them, it’s so cold! Retreating into a dark, warm house for several months of every year is the reality for a lot of Wisconsinites. For so many reasons, this is a recipe for disaster. Decreased physical activity, social isolation and increased risk of SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) are common collateral damage to our cold season.
“Our latitude has a seasonal depression rate of about 7% to 9%,” according to Christine Larson, professor of psychology at UW Milwaukee. Fresh air and exercise have both been proven to increase endorphins, our body’s natural feel good chemical. However, not a lot of people feel motivated enough to get up and get moving if they don't already have a routine in place, probably another reason so many January resolutions fall short.
So what do we do when we don’t want to be outside in the cold? DO IT ANYWAY. Yes, you read that right. There are tons of ways to get active outdoors during our Wisconsin winters and I promise there’s at least one solution for you on this list.
Keep Up Your Warm-Weather Routines
● Don’t stop your daily neighborhood strolls. The longer you keep up the habit and slowly adapt to the changing temperatures, the easier it will feel to tolerate a freezing winter.
● Dress and train appropriately. Runner’s World has tons of tips to keep your winter workouts safe and effective, check them out here: https://www.runnersworld.com/health-injuries/a20834727/how-to-stay-safe-while-running-in-the-winter/
● If you can’t keep up with the exact routine, don’t be afraid to try something new! Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are two excellent outdoor activities that require snow. Expert tip: join our FREE community class this Saturday, information can be found here: http://www.ymcajanesville.org/schedules/events/
Don’t Make It ALL About Fitness
● Trying something new doesn’t have to mean a new workout, it could be a new hobby. Hunting, ice fishing and even snowmobiling are all outdoor activities that get you outside.
● Relaxing doesn’t require 75 degrees and a hammock. Get that firepit going and roast some s’mores with the family.
● Seek and plan outdoor events and opportunities. Throw a winter sledding party, attend a Polar Plunge fundraiser - you have lots of options.
When all else fails, get active inside. With the Pandemic in full force, indoor workouts are easy, affordable and accessible (the Y has some, too). Parker further away at the store and force a longer hustle to the entrance door. Join the Y (or any other fitness center) and take advantage of everything we have to offer (Group Exercise, Pickleball, Racquetball, Aquatics, Weight Rooms, Hydromassage, etc.). So many times people join a gym to exercise and lose motivation. Choose to explore the other amenities your membership offers to take full advantage and stay interested!
Living in Wisconsin, we’re blessed with the beauty of all four seasons. Don’t let cold temperatures limit your joy. If it already has, check out these fun, relatable facts that are sure to get a giggle.
● Polar bears have been known to cuddle while sleeping, aww!
● Penguins speak like people. Don’t believe me, see the (legitimate) details here: https://www.travelandleisure.com/animals/penguin-speech-patterns-talk-like-humans
● Timeouts are popular among polar bear mothers when their cubs misbehave.
● Penguins will do anything for their favorite foods: https://www.travelandleisure.com/animals/zoo-penguins-sneak-into-sushi-shop-after-police-kicked-them-out
● Date night! Polar bears court each other just like humans.
