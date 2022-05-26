Several local students earned their degrees from UW-Milwaukee on Sunday, May 22.
Czarianna Collins of Cambridge graduated from the School of Education with a Master of Science degree.
Cody Schumacher of Cambridge graduated from the College of Letters and Science with a Master of Science degree.
Melissa Hoel of Deerfield graduated from the Helen Bader School of Social Welfare with a Master of Social Work degree.
Katherine Inman of Deerfield graduated from the Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business with a Master of Business Administration degree.
Cheyanne Koran of Deerfield graduated from the College of Letters and Science with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Lucille Little of Deerfield graduated from the College of Letters and Science with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Brittany MacPherson of Deerfield graduated from the College of Health Sciences with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Nicholas Vander Grinten of Deerfield graduated from the College of Engineering and Applied Science with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
St. Norbert College
Allyson Tebon of Deerfield earned a bachelor of business administration degree from St. Norbert College recently. St. Norbert celebrated commencement on May 15. Tebon graduated Summa Cum Laude from the honors program.