Junior guard Jenna Shadoski tallied 15 points and junior guard Marin Riesen added 14 as the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team defeated River Valley 67-26 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Monday, Jan. 17.
The Warriors (9-6) scored 48 first-half points to build a commanding lead, had 14 steals and turned it over only seven times.
Riesen hit four 3-pointers, senior forward Lily Schuetz added eight points, nine rebounds, junior guard Reyna Rupnow notched 12 points and Shadoski chipped in seven boards.
"It was good to get back to our winning ways," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "What we really wanted to do was get out and run. We wanted to fast break and generate points in transition using our speed and our length. We made it a point to try and get 12-plus points in transition and we accomplished that. That has to be a part of our game going forward. We have to play faster.
"River Valley predominately sat in a zone. We are getting more comfortable moving the ball around the perimeter and trying to get post touches, attack the basket or have posts and guards get inside-outside looks. The girls are setting their feet and getting confident in their shot."
The Warriors travel to face Columbus on Monday, Dec. 24.