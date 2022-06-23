A former Cambridge High School exchange student from Ukraine has raised more than $10,000 for medical supplies and ambulances in Ukraine following the Russian invasion, thanks to support from Cambridge residents and a fellow CHS alum.
Kyrylo Beskorovayny, “Ky,” was one of four exchange students to live in Cambridge in 2011 for a year-long residency, as part of the Future Leaders Exchange Program.
Ky, a lifelong resident of Ukraine, is now working to support the Ukrainian effort following the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022.
For more information on Ky’s experience living in Cambridge, check out our website at www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield.
After spending a year long exchange year in Wisconsin, Ky went on to move from his hometown to Kyiv.
He founded a popular science media company, Kunsht, which started as a print magazine and migrated online in 2019.
Following his exchange year, Ky also kept in touch with fellow CHS classmate Augie McGinnity-Wake of Cambridge. The pair have remained friends for more than 10 years, visiting each other in Cambridge, Washington D.C. and Kyiv.
On Feb. 24, the start of the Russian invasion, Ky and his wife were living in Kyiv. They fled their home to Lviv, a city in the western part of Ukraine. They have since returned to Kyiv.
“Unless you experience it, you will never fully understand it,” Ky said. “I spoke with our friends, different people who had to flea, had to leave their whole lives back there. You couldn’t quite imagine it fully for yourself, until you’ve experienced it yourself.”
“It’s very traumatizing just to see how your friends are dying, how people you know are dying,” he added.
Ky began fundraising for medical supplies to support his hometown of Chernihiv, in the northern part of Ukraine, which sits close to the Russian border and was hit hard during the invasion. His family still lives in Chernihiv.
“I was very worried for my parents, for my grandma. 70% of the city is destroyed to the ground,” Ky said. A stadium and library, a 2 minute walk from his home, became holes in the ground, he said.
“My parents were there, they were hiding in the basement,” during the invasion, Ky said. “They didn’t have electricity, water, heating, nothing.”
While his parents left his hometown briefly, “my grandma refused to leave,” he added.
Ky began fundraising with McGinnity-Wake, and a group of alumni from his exchange program, for medical supplies and cars.
My hometown needed very much during those v scary days a medical car,” Ky said, adding that there was no electricity in the city and the hospitals had been bombed by the Russians.
Ky has now raised more than $10,000, purchasing two ambulances, medical supplies and night vision scopes.
It was “all the more impressive,” McGinnity-Wake said, because “he was living out of a bomb shelter for a lot of this time.”
“It’s pretty wild, all credit to Ky,” said McGinnity-Wake. “Figuring out what was needed and taking action and getting it done.”
One ambulance went to his hometown of Chernihiv, while another went to the eastern part of Ukraine where fighting is particularly intense. The vehicles, Ky said, were purchased in Germany and driven all the way to Ukraine.
“It’s very important to understand that so many people are…not very comfortable with donating for territorial defense, rather donate for refugees,” Ky said. “In order to stop the flow of refugees, we need to stop war. In order to stop war, you know once and for all… our medical people, they need to have good supplies, we need to protect their lives, we need to have them cover.”
McGinnity-Wake has been helping Ky coordinate the flow of donations from the United States, specifically Cambridge and Washington D.C., where McGinnity-Wake now lives, to Ky. Usually, McGinnity-Wake said, people wills end him virtual payments over Venmo or other cash apps, which then are transferred to Ky and put toward supplies immediately.
“The internet has kind of changed the whole dynamics here, it’s really incredible,” McGinnity Wake said. “I really wanted to help, it was kind of hard to know what is helpful in a moment like that.”
Ky and McGinnity-Wake are continuing to collect donations. To donate, people can send money over PayPal to Ky at kirilbeskorovayny@gmail.com, or on Venmo to McGinnity-Wake at @augie-mcginnity-wake.
People can also donate to several bigger foundations as well: https://savelife.in.ua/en/, https://www.koloua.com/en, or https://prytulafoundation.org/en.
“No donation is small,” Ky said. “For $15, 20, you can buy one tourniquet, which can stop the bleeding...You can save lives with that sum of money.”
“I hope some folks in the community still remember Ky. He was a very charismatic kid when he was around.”
Ky added that transparency when it came to fund uses was important to him. He keeps a log of all his donations and expenses on his Facebook page.
“We are very ready to be accountable for each cent and penny. We are very strict with the reporting thing, because we…understand we need to show our donors…where their money went,” Ky said.
Ky said that he’s received an outpouring of support from friends he made during his year in Cambridge, and that donating isn’t the only way to support the Ukrainian community.
“We feel that we are not alone in this,” Ky said. “It’s not only the battle for Ukrainian freedom, it’s a battle of democracy and the freedom of the whole democratic world. If Russia wins, it won’t stop with Ukraine. That’s the scary world that no one wants to live in.”
“So many people learned about our country,” because of the war, Ky said. “So many people know that we’re an independent country with very strong culture, very brave people, so I think this will boost Ukrainianism the world, in the eyes of the world. I think that’s something good that we can take out of this terrible situation,” he said.