The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) is sending an information mailing to approximately 2.6 million Wisconsin voters on voting options for the Nov. 3 General Election. The Sept. 1 mailing is being sent to registered voters who did not have an application for an absentee ballot on file as of June 30, 2020. If you requested an absentee ballot for the November General Election after June 30, 2020 you do not need to reapply.
Registered voters can track the status of their absentee ballots by going to www.myvote.wi.gov and clicking on the Vote Absentee tile. Voters will be able to see that their application was submitted and approved. Voters will also be able to see when their ballot was mailed to them.
