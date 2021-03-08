Requiring steel shotgun shot on public land is a law that should be looked at more and discussed, as I feel it is a bad idea.
The waterfowl steel shot requirement went into effect long ago. It was designed to keep lead from ingestion by waterfowl first on public areas and then on all land both public and private. It’s already illegal to shoot waterfowl in a cornfield – no water around!
Let’s not saddle our children and grandchildren (future hunters) with having to use steel shot for small game. Shooting and practice shooting is part of hunting and practice is important to increase accuracy. Ammo that is less costly will increase practicing.
Please talk to your children and grandchildren about this matter, as no one else will! Once regulators regulate they don’t stop. This subject will come up again. I wrote a similar letter 10 years ago. Keep the lead in!
The bald eagle is the reason associated with the idea of the steel shot requirement. Per the Janesville Gazette article on Jan. 5, 2021, written by Wisconsin Public Radio, "The Bald Eagle species was threatened with extinction due in part to DDT, a pesticide used to control mosquitos. Bald eagles ate fish contaminated with the pesticide, which contained a chemical that affected the viability of eggs. Habitat loss and poisoning from lead ammunitions also played a role in the bird's decline. Since then, annual surveys have shown the number of occupied bald eagle nests in Wisconsin has grown from 107 in 1974 to 1,694 in 2019."
Let's reconsider this regulation so future hunters and present hunters can afford small game hunting!
Matt Bollerud
Milton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.