STEVENS POINT – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control reviewed and acted on coaches’ committee recommendations impacting winter sports, including significant Tournament Series changes in Wrestling at its June meeting today.
Six wrestling coaches’ recommendations received approval, effective in 2022-23, including the addition of a 16-competitor bracket to qualify for the girls State Individual Tournament to be held in conjunction with the boys Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center.
A number of the changes impact the structure of the boys wrestling Tournament Series. One implements a super-regional format for the Divisions 2 and 3 tournaments. The format combines two regionals into one in both divisions. Similar to the format in Division 1, the top four individuals advance to sectionals and the top two teams move on to the team sectionals. A draw will determine the individual match-ups at the sectional level, which will use a 16-wrestler bracket with wrestle-back matches to sixth place.
Another recommendation approved in wrestling alters the Tournament Series team format in Division 1. Beginning next season, the top two teams from each regional in Division 1 will advance to the team sectionals similar to the existing Divisions 2 and 3 team format.
Two other wrestling changes to the Tournament Series adds an assistant referee at the team sectional final matches, and the other eliminates the coaches’ seed meeting for the State Team Wrestling Tournament to exclusively utilize electronic seeding.
The sixth recommendation receiving approval by the Board eliminates a WIAA adaptation to an NFHS rule that allowed competitors to lower shoulder straps on uniforms. The NFHS rule prohibits lowering shoulder straps on uniforms, which will be enforced in 2022-23.
In basketball, two coaches’ proposals were enacted. The first simply defines a tournament as any event that is bracketed and plays to a winner. The clarification is intended to assist member schools in scheduling multi-team events in relation to seasonal game maximums. The other eliminates the appeal process and creates only one deadline for submitting statistics for the 3-Point Challenge.
It is noteworthy that the coaches’ recommendation to allow the use of a shot clock in nonconference games if mutually agreed to by both head coaches was not reviewed and voted on by the Board. In 2021, the membership passed a regulation stating all proposed recommendations must be approved by majority vote of the Advisory Council before advancing to the Board of Control. If the recommendation is not supported by the Advisory Council, the Board of Control does not have the opportunity to review and vote on the proposal. The Advisory Council opposed the recommendation by a 13-1 vote on Tuesday.
The State Tournament in gymnastics will return to the modified Capital Cup format beginning in 2023. The team competition in both Division 1 and Division 2 will be conducted Friday and individual competition in both divisions will be conducted Saturday.