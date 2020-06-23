In the dark ages of early television, especially when watching a western story, the drama would heighten when the hero became snared in quicksand. The tension would mount as the struggling hero sank deeper and deeper. There seemed few effective ways to escape. I have never stepped into quicksand, but last week a scary decision trapped me. A magnitude of overwhelming choices extinguished my vision. Not seeing which way to turn, my floundering produced even greater anxiety.
Fortunately, I didn’t have to call 911 because help was already on the way. A friend had thrown me a lifeline before I knew I needed one — a book — Don’t Overthink It by Anne Bogel. Since I have made lots of decisions in my lifetime, I think my ability to act is fairly well established. I don’t think that I am plagued with overthinking. But I can recall multitudes of times feeling stuck. Within the first couple of chapters, Anne gave me a new approach.
The scariest part of decision making is the self-doubt - “What if I fail? . . . make the wrong choice?” Anne challenged me to adopt a ‘try it and see what happens’ approach. By choosing to experiment with a strategy, the pressure to get it right is eased. An experiment is something to try. Exploration is conducted for the purpose of getting an outcome, not necessarily to get it right or win.
Consider: Thomas Edison’s teachers said he was “addled and too stupid to learn anything.” One thousand times he was unsuccessful at making an electric light bulb saying, “Now I know what doesn’t work.” But he kept experimenting and eventually found an outcome that worked. Do you know him?
Back to my dilemma. Freed from the stress of getting it right, I could assess the question logically. Had the goal of this particular project been achieved? Yes? I could stop working on it. No? Time to move forward, even if it was scary. Anne Bogel continues, “When we know we need to move forward, we must do it with our whole selves—with our actions and our minds. As long as we’re contemplating the issue, we’re dwelling on the negative. (p.91)” So I decided to jump into the deeper water and keep swimming.
What problem is stumping you or the child you love? What are some experiments you could try? Right now, I am excited to try a side stroke.
Grandma is Rebecca Kordatzky. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother. A retired educator, she’s taught all levels and trained teachers. As an educational coach/tutor and at the Milton Area Youth Center, she aims to educate, encourage and inspire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.