I think we can agree on one thing: the coronavirus is dividing us on all levels.
At home. At work. At school. At play. On all levels of government (but we didn’t need a virus to do that).
Some say we are safer at home and we should continue what we have been doing.
Some say Wisconsin needs to be open for business.
All of us need to be kind and not just kind but extra kind.
I thought about how and what I could write this week, and really it comes down to just that: be extra kind – even when you don’t feel like it.
We have always disagreed. We have always wanted to help others be better people but argued about what that means and how we can best help others be better.
Before coming to work today, I had to stop and buy a bag of Hershey’s nuggets (party size). I needed chocolate.
“You don’t need chocolate. You eat too much sugar. You need to eat healthier.” Anyone could have said that to me and not been wrong. How I reacted to being told that would depend on how you delivered that message and where I was in that moment.
Tuesdays are super stressful. I need chocolate.
As I entered the store, an alarm went off. I’m not kidding. There I was wearing my mask setting off the security alarm. Two employees came toward me. One said, “It’s not you.”
All I wanted was chocolate.
Thankfully, I had not worn a baseball hat like I thought about doing.
Standing at the checkout with my party size bag of chocolate, I said to the clerk, “I suppose it’s hard having all these people in the store with masks on when it comes to security.”
I tried to think what it must be like to work on the frontline today, helping the public. People are threatened by a virus. They feel threatened by one another.
I was in another store on Saturday, wearing my mask (Yes, I was in more than one store.) and I saw a woman without a mask wearing a shirt that said, “Enough is enough.” I couldn’t read any more because the words were not easily visible. I didn’t want to read more. The look on the woman’s face told me she wanted to make a statement.
Indeed she had made a statement and an impact on me. As I took my groceries to the car, I wondered what exactly that statement was.
“Wow, you’re good,” said a woman four parking stalls away from me.
I wasn’t sure what she was talking about.
“You even wear your mask outdoors,” she said.
“I kind of forgot about it,” I replied.
At a distance, we talked. She told me about a friend whose children, in their 30s, living in two different states both have had COVID-19. She described what it’s like to feel like you can’t breathe.
“I don’t want to get this. I’m protecting myself,” she said.
I agreed.
Not everyone wears a mask, not everyone eats more sugar than they really should. Regardless, an alarm should sound when we are not making an effort to be extra kind.
On the Move debuted in February 2019 as the contents of the newsroom at 513 Vernal Ave. was being packed up. By the end of March 2019, what had been home to a newspaper since 1912 was cleared out. For months the Milton Courier news staff worked at Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson laying out the Courier. Today the Courier news staff works at the Janesville Gazette and otherwise works remotely.
