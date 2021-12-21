For December 30th
Strength Training for Women
This popular class for is starting two new sessions in January. Each session meets for 8 weeks. Stephanie Pertzborn leads this group of women through a challenging work-out including progressive resistance training, balance training and flexibility exercises. Newcomers are welcome and encouraged to adjust as needed according to your own abilities. Two new sessions start in early January and run through February, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 11:30-12:20. Bring your own yoga mat, light-weight dumbbells and water. Participants need to pre-register with a $40 payment per 8-week session. Call the Center to learn more and ask for Sue!
Gentle Yoga Classes
Gentle Yoga led by instructor Martha Hitt-Buettner is offered on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9:15, for eight classes per session. This class is catered to the mature adult. Men and women enjoy the calming music and a gentle voice leading through stretches, yoga poses, body centering and balance. Everyone leaves feeling a little more peace-filled! Please bring a yoga mat, water bottle and towel to class. Participants need to pre-register with a $40 payment per 8-week session. Call the Center to learn more and ask for Sue!
Healthcare Marketplace
The 2022 Healthcare Marketplace is now open. You can enroll in or change your healthcare coverage through Saturday, January 15, 2022. To enroll, change your plan, or simply see if you qualify for financial assistance, you can visit https://www.healthcare.gov/get-coverage/ or
call 1-800-318-2596.
Grief Support Group meets Thursday, January 13th at 10:00. Gather with others experiencing similar thoughts and feelings and finding comfort sharing together. Walk-ins are welcome. The group is led by Julie Hayde from Heartland Hospice, Julia.hayde@hcr-manorcare.com
For January 7th
Bridge
The Bridge Group meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month at 11:00 a.m., regular players please call the group leader to make sure there is an even number of players for that day. New people are welcome and should call the Center to find out if there are spots available. Ask for Sue.
Dragonwood Readers Book Club
The club is reading “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman
The book is about eight anxiety-prone strangers--including a redemption-seeking bank director, two couples who would fix their marriages, and a plucky octogenarian who have been taken hostage by a failed bank robber. As police surround the premises and television channels broadcast the hostage situation live, the tension mounts and even deeper secrets are slowly revealed. Before long, the robber must decide which is the more terrifying prospect: going out to face the police, or staying in the apartment with this group of impossible people.
Copies are available at the DeForest Area Public Library. Call 608-846-5482 to arrange curbside pick-up, or stop in and get a copy. Please note: Current book club members will receive an invitation link to meet via Zoom. If you are not a member and would like to participate via Zoom, contact Erin Dedin, ededin@deforestlibrary.org, at the Library to receive the invitation. If you would like to participate in person, join us at the Center.
Join the Knit Wits!
This friendly group includes individuals who crochet, latch hook, weave, etc. and any other yarn crafts who then gather together and craft. As they work on projects they share ideas and socialize. Bring your supplies and join us and connect with the Knit Wits on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. The group meets in the Sun Room at 12:30 p.m. No reservation needed! Newcomers welcome!
MOVIE TIME!
“And so it Goes”
A self-absorbed realtor enlists the help of his neighbor when he’s suddenly left in charge of the granddaughter he never knew existed until his estranged son drops her off at his home. 2014
(1 hr 33 min) Stop in, relax and watch a movie! January 12 at 12:15 p.m.
For January 14
Meet our new Executive Director
Wednesday, January 19, 9-11:00 a.m.
Come meet and chat with our new Executive Director, Cindy Browning. Once a month, Cindy and other staff members will be in the Café to visit with participants. She looks forward to hearing your thoughts, ideas, stories and more. Coffee and snacks will be provided.
Caregiver Support Group meets on Thursday, January 20th at 3:00pm. If you are caring for a loved one in your home, it is important to take time for you. Please consider joining this casual group to spend time with others in similar situations. The group is led by our case manager, Natalie Raemisch and meets monthly. All are welcome, no reservation required.
LUNCH BUNCH
Join us for lunch at the Senior Center on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 11:30am. Bring a friend…or two…or three!!! You can come and socialize, play a game of Scrabble with your table, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee by the warmth of the fireplace, and have someone else cook AND serve you some pretty darn good food. Please reserve your spot by noon at least the business day before you would like to eat. (suggested donation of $4 for anyone over 60 years old) Don’t forget to wear you eating stretchy pants!!!! We love seeing new faces!!
My Meal My Way
Join us every Wednesday for our 60+ community wide meal program at the Deforest Family Restaurant! The select menu offers breakfast and lunch options. Come anytime between 10:00am and 1:00pm to have some delicious food. Just check in with the staff person, grab a menu, find a seat, place your order and take in the delicious smells. No reservation needed. (suggested donation is $4.00 per person)
DeForest Helping Hands:
Interested in sharing your knitting, sewing or crocheting skills with people in need in Dane County? Please consider attending the monthly meeting by the RSVP DeForest Helping Hands. The group meets every third Monday, the next date is January 17, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Center. DeForest Helping Hands volunteers have a tradition of helping people in Dane County by making homemade items that are distributed to people in need. The group uses yarn and fabric donated to the Center and to Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to make mittens, hats, scarves, tote bags, walker bags and other items requested by local nonprofit organizations. For more information about DeForest Helping Hands, please contact Kate Seal, RSVP Group Projects Coordinator at kseal@rsvpdane.org or call (608) 310-7280.
For January 21
Memory Café
Our Memory Café has reopened! Memory Cafés offer a welcoming place where individuals with memory loss and their caregivers can get together in a safe, supportive and engaging environment. Unlike respite care, caregivers are present and support the activities. All individuals who are challenged by memory loss, mild cognitive impairment, early Alzheimer’s, or other dementia are welcome with their caregivers. Come socialize, play games, share stories, listen to music, and find support. Our Café will gather the fourth Friday of every month, from 1:00 – 2:00 pm. No reservations are required. The next meeting is on Friday, January 28th.
January Birthday Celebration on the 27th
If you are celebrating your birthday this month and join us for lunch, you will receive a small gift and recognition. Lunch is served at 11:30, afterward stay for Bingo. Please let us know if you would like your birthday acknowledged! Contact Deni to make a reservation for your Birthday Lunch.
Pandemic Stress & How to Cope
Presented by Celeste Florentin of NAMI Dane County
4th Tuesday Forum
Tuesday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the Center
Celeste will be discussing the social, emotional, and mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on older adult and senior populations. She will also be discussing coping strategies and further resources for pandemic related distress.
MOVIE TIME!
“The Wedding Dance”
Wednesday, January 26 at 12:15 p.m.
A woman about to get married plans to sell off her dead mother’s dance studio, only to find it is partly the property of her father, whom she has never met. She and her estranged parent quickly form a connection, but she finds he is reluctant to see his ex-wife’s cherished business close down, while her fiancé feels threatened by his new in-law. Come to the Center to relax and enjoy a movie! 2009 (1 hr 29 min)
Snow Bingo Day
Thursday, January 27
“Snow Bingo” is on Thursday, January 27. Hopefully it will not be a real snow day! Join us for lunch if you would like, then after lunch we’ll slide into Snow Bingo. Please bring a couple of white items to share as a prize (and no real snowballs!). Please reserve your meal a day in advance if you intend to eat here. We look forward to sharing this day with you!
For January 28
The Community Room at the Center is available to use!
Consider using the Center for your next event or meeting. The Community Room is available to reserve for family gatherings or group events. The Community Room is used in the evenings and Saturdays for Parks & Recreation classes, Girl Scout meetings, the American Legion and Auxiliary and private events such as family celebrations. Reservations can be made up to 6 months in advance and the Center property is drug/alcohol/smoke free. Checkout our website or contact our Community Events Coordinator at cec@deforestcenter.org to learn more.
Medicare Advantage
Medicare Advantage, sometimes called “Part C” or “MA,” is an alternative to traditional Medicare. The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment period takes place from January 1 – March 31. During this time, you can switch to a different Advantage plan or to Original Medicare. To learn more about Medicare Advantage plans and the differences between original Medicare plans, consult “Understanding Medicare Advantage Plans” at https://www.medicare.gov/Pubs/pdf/12026-Understanding-Medicare-Advantage-Plans.pdf
Medical Equipment
We have a loan closet with equipment to borrow at no cost!! Anyone can call the Center and the Welcome Desk will assist you in finding what you need. You will be asked to sign an Adaptive Equipment Use Agreement and can borrow items as long as needed.