Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has recognized WPS Health Solutions for its efforts to hire veterans.
DAV is a national organization based in Kentucky, and recently designated WPS as a DAV Patriot Employer.
To earn the award, WPS was evaluated on the strength of its veteran recruiting and hiring efforts, retention, and career-building efforts. DAV looked at WPS policies toward disabled veterans, active-duty, and veteran employees. DAV also examined WPS’ community outreach initiatives and support for veterans in communities where WPS operates.
“WPS Health Solutions is known for being veteran-ready. We take great pride in our corporate culture. That culture is fought for by the service of these men and women through their military careers,” said Tim La Sage, Military and Veteran Inclusion Lead at WPS. “As a disabled veteran, I’m proud to work for a company that cares about our nation’s heroes enough to help them find meaningful employment. This betters our corporation by having them as employees.”
La Sage cites WPS’ partnerships with veteran nonprofits, panel interviews that include a military veteran employee, the company’s VET (Veterans Enhancement Team) employee resource group, and the education of employees and hiring managers as reasons why all WPS employees should be proud of this DAV recognition. “The DAV Patriot Award is a humbling recognition from such a tremendous organization,” he added.