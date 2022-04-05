By Peter Lindblad
Winning Saturday’s Watertown Indoor Invitational shows the DeForest girls’ track and field team is ahead of schedule in 2022.
Meanwhile, the Norski boys aren’t quite at full strength, as they finished fourth at the event.
About the DeForest girls’ performance, Head Coach Christopher Smith said, “The team showed some good progress considering we had abbreviated practice during spring break, and we were missing some typical varsity athletes.”
Topping the girls’ field, the Norskies totaled 130 points. Sauk Prairie was second with 118, followed by Watertown (71), Mayville (50) and Reedsburg (48).
“It's rewarding to watch performances show the value of hard work, preparation, and a positive attitude,” said Smith. “Anytime you can win an invitational meet you celebrate. It's early and we're certainly not the team we aim to be by the end of the season but we'll build off the victory.”
Esther Ekezie was a three-event star for DeForest, while distance runner Lydia Bauer also stood out for the Norskies.
“Lydia Bauer ran a really smart race to win the 1,600-meter run,” said Smith. “Esther Ekezie had a really solid day having bests in the 60-meter dash, shot put, and the long jump.”
Bauer ran a time of 5:49.27 to take first in the 1,600-meter run, as Esther Ekezie placed second in the 60-meter dash (8.11) and the shot put (30-04.50) and fourth in the long jump (15-01.75), just behind teammate Stacy Kipkoskei (15-02.75).
It was another triumphant performance for Anna Szepieniec, who won the 55-meter (8.76) and 200-meter (29.45) hurdle events with a flourish.
“Anna Szepieniec set two indoor facility records in the high hurdles and the 200-meter hurdles,” said Smith. “The team is looking forward to getting on the outdoor track and fill out all of our roster spots to get a better sense of where we need the most work.”
The DeForest boys finished with 88 points, as Watertown took first with 109, edging Mayville (106). Reedsburg was third with 97. Sauk Prairie (53) and Salam (4) ended up behind the Norskies.
“Guys had a nice opportunity to build from Beaver Dam,” said DeForest Head Coach Joe Parker. “We were still short-handed with spring break and injuries but those that were able to compete improved from the previous week.”
Caleb Ekezie (51.54) and Joe Huber (2:23.72) paced DeForest with wins in the 400-meter and 800-meter runs, as Ekezie also led the Norskies’ 1,600 relay team to a first-place finish (4:00.19), running with Caleb Brandl, Rogitha Luecke and Alexander Bodie. And Isaiah Bauer had something up his sleeve.
“Isaiah Bauer was a nice surprise clearing 10-0 in the pole vault, Seth Ming had a huge PR in the shot put and Caleb Ekezie continued coming back from an early season hamstring tweak to win the 400 and help the 4x400,” said Parker.
Ming had a throw of 37-0 to end up sixth in the shot.
The 3,200-meter relay group of Bauer, Caden Herrick, Bodie and Matthew Vander Meer also raced ahead of the pack, winning in 9:43.6.
Huber also took third in the 1,600-meter run (5:09.76), just ahead of teammate Elijah Pabon (5:27.90). Herrick was second in the 3,200 (13:00.55), as Luecke was runner-up in the 200-meter hurdles (28.22).
The Norskies are back on the track on Saturday, April 9, at the McFarland Invite.