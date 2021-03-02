Join Wisconsin FSA for a four-part webinar series providing information about tools and resources available to producers. Each session will target a specific subset of resources, and producers and industry members are encouraged to attend all that apply to their operation. All events are free to participate in and will include a Question & Answer Session following program presentations.
Pre-registration is not needed. Utilize the virtual meeting links or call in numbers listed below to join each session. Please email katie.demrow@usda.gov or call 608-662-4422 with any questions.
Session 1: Volatile Agriculture Markets and Risk Management – March 4, 2021, 12:00-1:00PM
Ag markets can be surprising, frustrating, and hard to predict. Join us to discuss the different Safety Net Programs available within FSA. As deadlines for some programs are approaching quickly, this session will specifically cover ARC/PLC and NAP.
- Join on your computer or mobile app
- Click here to join the meeting
- Or call in (audio only)
- +1 202-650-0123,,315034918# United States, Washington DC
- Phone Conference ID: 315 034 918#
Session 2: New to Farming and looking for resources? – March 18, 2021, 12:00 – 1:00PM
This session will target Beginning Farmers and Ranchers, as well as those new to working with FSA. We will discuss online tools, how to find your local office contact information, what information you’ll need for your first appointment, as well as an overview of program and loan opportunities.
- Join on your computer or mobile app
- Click here to join the meeting
- Or call in (audio only)
- +1 202-650-0123,,78311468# United States, Washington DC
- Phone Conference ID: 783 114 68#
Session 3: Need Funding? – April 1, 2021, 12:00-1:00PM
- Need funding on your operation, but not sure where to get started? Join us to discuss Loan Opportunities with FSA, as well as an introduction to the application process. FSA loan staff will be on hand to answer questions.
- Join on your computer or mobile app
- Click here to join the meeting
- Or call in (audio only)
- +1 202-650-0123,,588548090# United States, Washington DC
- Phone Conference ID: 588 548 090#
Session 4: Thinking about Conservation on your Operation? – April 15, 2021, 12:00-1:00PM
Join experts from WI FSA and NRCS to discuss the benefits of available conservation programs to improve conservation efforts on your operation.
- Join on your computer or mobile app
- Click here to join the meeting
- Or call in (audio only)
- +1 202-650-0123,,357177826# United States, Washington DC
- Phone Conference ID: 357 177 826#
All USDA Service Centers are open for business, including those that restrict in-person visits or require appointments. All Service Center visitors wishing to conduct business with FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or any other Service Center agency should call ahead and schedule an appointment. Service Centers that are open for appointments will pre-screen visitors based on health concerns or recent travel, and visitors must adhere to social distancing guidelines. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering during their appointment. Our program delivery staff will continue to work with our producers by phone, email, and using online tools. More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
