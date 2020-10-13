For the second time this season Waterloo swept visiting Marshall in volleyball. The Pirates handed the visiting Cardinals a 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 loss in a Capitol South Conference match on Oct. 8.
Senior outside hitter/setter Brooke Mosher led the way with 19 kills and senior outside hitter/setter Joslyn Wolff added nine. Sophomore outside hitter Sophia Schneider and sophomore outside hitter Rylee Duessler had five kills apiece.
Senior middle hitter Skyler Powers blocked three shots and Duessler served a team-best three aces. Mosher had 12 assists and senior setter Gizelle Zimbric had eight assists. Junior libero Michaela Riege tallied 13 digs.
“Angelina Westberg had a great serving run in the first set and was solid in serve receive and defense to set the tone in the first set,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. “Others that stood out tonight are Gizelle Zimbric who had a career-high eight assists and made some nice hustle plays, Kamden Fitzgerald brought up some nice digs defensively and Skyler Powers and Sophia Schneider were solid on the block.”
Leading the way for Marshall was senior Trinity Flint with nine kills and nine digs while adding a service ace. Senior Kiana Hellenbrand also had nine digs.
Junior Erin Virgil had a team-high 19 assists.
WATERLOO 3
PORTAGE 0
Duessler’s 10 kills and five digs helped pave the way in the Pirates’ 25-8, 25-6, 25-9 pummeling of Portage Monday.
Sharing dig honors with Duessler were Mosher, Riege and Wolff, while Riege led the tam with five aces, Mosher had a team-high three blocks and Zimbric and Schneider shared team honors with seven assists apiece.
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN TRIANGULAR
Waterloo finished with a 1-1 record in the Wisconsin Lutheran Triangular on Saturday.
The Pirates defeated the host Vikings, 25-14, 25-19, but dropped a a tough three-setter to Sauk Prairie, 25-21, 16-25, 15-11.
Waterloo was originally scheduled to play in the Lakeside Lutheran Triangular, but Lakeside postponed all sports due to COVID.
Sauk Prairie went 2-0 with wins over Waterloo and Wisconsin Lutheran.
WATERLOO 3
KAUKAUNA 1
Wolff recorded her 1,000th-career kill in the first set and her 1,000th-career dig in the third set in Waterloo’s 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17 win over Kaukauna Oct. 6.
“Congratulations go to senior captain Joslyn Wolff on both of her incredible milestone achievements tonight,” Mosher said. “She is such a great leader and humble kid and I couldn’t be happier for her. The odds of achieving either of those milestones in your career are long shots to start with but to achieve both in the same night those have to be some pretty incredible odds. What a special night for Joslyn Wolff.”
Wolff had 14 kills, 10 digs and two blocks in the victory. Mosher led in kills (16) and assists (18) and added 12 digs. Duessler had seven kills, six aces and 12 digs. Schneider finished with seven kills, three aces and 14 assists.
Riege led in digs with 22 and served three aces, while Deeana Lira tied for the lead in blocks with two.
“Rylee Duessler was key for us at the service line, and I thought our first contact was strong,” Mosher said. “We struggled a bit with their big block but bounced back strong in the fourth set. It was a nice win on a long road trip.”
