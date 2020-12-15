University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson on Monday announced additional details to provide incentives to UW students with nursing skills and other health backgrounds to work on the front lines of Wisconsin’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The additional details include qualifying criteria, deadlines, and how students can apply.
About 4,000 nursing students will be able to earn real-time experience and a $500 tuition refund for agreeing to work in hospitals and other health care settings and to help administer vaccines.
A $500 tuition refund will be provided to students who meet the following criteria:
• Must be enrolled at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the Spring 2021 semester.
• Must work a minimum of 50 hours in a Wisconsin clinical or health care setting, such as a hospital, clinic, nursing home, long-term care facility, state or local health care facility, or state veterans home, between December 1, 2020, and February 1, 2021.
• Must meet health care licensure and certification requirements, such as a Registered Nurse (RN), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Certified Medical Assistant (CMA), Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Emergency Medical Technician (CEMT), or Nurse Aid. Students who qualify as a CNA under the emergency rule currently in place can participate as well.
The program is open to students currently employed or who become employed in a Wisconsin clinical or health care setting. To be eligible for the tuition credit, students must present a letter from their employer verifying the type of work and the hours worked to their campus Bursar’s Office by no later than March 31.
Students who qualify will receive a $500 tuition refund at the end of the Spring 2021 semester. Students may receive only one $500 tuition refund regardless of number of hours worked beyond the 50-hour minimum.
Students interested in becoming involved can connect with employers via Handshake, an online job listing and candidate management system. The UW System will promote the use of Handshake to potential health care employers, and UW campus career services administrators will help students identify job eligible opportunities.
