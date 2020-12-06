MY FAVORITE HUSBAND
Kelsey Shultz as Liz
Hannah Mirza as Katy
Isaac Cole as George
Aurora Pregler as George's Mother
Zoe Schilling as Store Clerk
Chloe Shaw as the Announcer
OUR MISS BROOKS
Ellie Parker as Miss Brooks
Zoe Schlling as Mrs. Davis
Julianna Crandall as Minerva
Sarah Thul as the Urchin
Kaz Bresnan as Walter
Grace Egger as Harriet Conklin
Samantha Brooks as Mr. Conklin
Grace Kettner as Mrs. Conklin
Isaac Cole as Mr. Boynton
Kelsey Schultz as the Announcer
THE BICKERSONS
Julianna Crandall as Blanche
Kaz Bresnan and John
Samantha Brooks as the Announcer
SUSPENSE: TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS
Kylie Cole as Kathy
Chloe Shaw as Buffy
Kaz Bresnan as the Beggar/Uncle
Grace Kettner as Reporter
Renee Clateaux as Mom/Johnny
Grace Egger as Aunt
Sarah Thul as Anderson
Zoe Schliling as Police Officer
Aurora Pregler as Ruxt
Hannah Mirza as Paula
Isaac Cole as Santa/Dad
