Letter to the editor: Sarah Smith endorsement

I am writing to urge Monona voters to re-elect Sarah Smith as our Dane County Board Supervisor. Since Sarah was elected in 2020, she has worked hard for our community, particularly in the area of clean water, something of major importance to Monona.

One of Sarah’s primary accomplishments is her authorship of a budget amendment awarding a grant of $2 million from Dane County to be used towards the purchase of the San Damiano property. Not only will that allow Monona to preserve the property as green space for future generations, but it serves to prevent run-off and potential flooding caused by future development there.

Sarah has worked to prohibit the discharge of pollutants into the waters of Dane County and to increase accountability and transparency regarding PFAS contamination. She has supported criminal justice reforms and worked to increase resources for the homeless.

Sustainability is important to Sarah, as evidenced by her service on the Monona Sustainability Committee for the past several years. She has built relationships with community leaders which have served Monona well in working with Dane County, something I have appreciated as Mayor of Monona.

Sarah understands the role of the county board. She is a dedicated, conscientious public official who has earned re-election. I hope you’ll join me in voting to re-elect her on April 5 so she can continue to build on the accomplishments of her first term.

-Mary O’Connor, Monona Mayor

