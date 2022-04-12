A proposed apartment development on Owen Road in Monona has advanced to the next approval step with the city, after the project was reduced in size and massing due to density concerns.
Slinde Realty Company of Madison is proposing a two-building apartment complex on four acres of land on Owen Road. The development is envisioned with two four-story buildings, first-floor commercial space and underground parking.
The size of the proposed apartment complex has been reduced, after all members of the Monona Plan Commission expressed concerns about the proposal in March. The developers returned to plan commission on April 11 with a refined proposal, and the commission recommended approval to the city council.
The project, which was originally proposed with more than 190 apartment units, has been reduced to 175 units. Developers also reduced the number of one bedroom apartments in the buildings, in order to reduce density and allow for a surplus of parking stalls.
The proposed plans would include 309 parking stalls, 13 stalls above code, and approximately 43 units per acre density rate. In both apartment buildings, there would be 68 one-bedrooms, 17 units with one bedroom and one den, 55 two bedrooms, and 8 units with two bedrooms and a den.
Updated plans also include changes to the facade of the building, in order to reduce the profile of the building and make it blend better with surrounding buildings. The designs, developers said, step in at each corner of the building, making it look less tall.
Developers said they weren’t able to reduce the project’s unit count all the way to 161, which was recommended by plan commission in March, due to cost concerns. However, they didn’t realize density had been such a concern until the last meeting.
“160 units is going to be a real tough batt,e if not impossible,” Bert Slinde of Slinde Realty said.
Commission members “have made this aesthetically a better project by strongly suggesting setbacks,” Slinde said. “That really looks nice in my eyes.” He would be “proud to own and operate (it), and I think it’s a real attractive-looking building.”
Commission members reacted positively to the changes Slinde returned with, calling it a great-looking building.
The commission and city council previously made the decision to change the zoning of the site away from full commercial, saying a fully-commercial facility on this site wouldn’t be sustainable. Commissioners agreed that multi-family housing would be a good use for the space.
The complex would rent out studio, one bedroom and two-bedroom units, at both market and affordable housing rates. About 50 units would be leased for different percentages of the Dane County median income.
Developers are hoping to retain the U.S. Postal Service facility in a current development. The current Monona post office is located in the strip mall adjacent to the former bowling alley.