Parking lot Christmas concert
A parking lot Christmas concert will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St. Jamie Rudnitzki and his daughter, Maddie, will set up in the garage and sing Christmas songs along with his favorite oldies.
Drive-thru meals for seniors
Drive-thru meals will continue to be available at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St.
Rock County Council on Aging Nutrition Program Supervisor Linda Hardie said those interested in reserving meals should call her at (608) 757-5474.
Meals are available for pickup at The Gathering Place at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The dining centers are closed so meals are distributed in a drive-thru format.
Anyone 60 or older, regardless of income can reserve a meal no later than noon of the prior business day. The suggested donation is $4.
Home-delivered meals are available for those who are homebound.
Here’s what’s on the menu: spaghetti and meatballs (Dec. 11), chicken parmesan (Dec. 14), baked cod (Dec. 15), chili with beans (Dec. 16), baked chicken breast (Dec. 17) and roast beef with grave (Dec. 18).
Free breakfast and lunch for students
The Milton School District will continue to offer free meals to students as all students pivot to virtual instruction through Jan. 15.
Pick up times are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Milton High School, 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Consolidated Elementary School and 11:50 a.m.-12:50 p.m. at Harmony, East and West elementary schools.
To help with meal planning, families are asked to sign up for meals on the school district website (https://www.milton.k12.wi.us/)
Library hours
Milton Public Library is returning to curbside pickup and computer access will be available by appointment only. Current hours will not change – Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be no browsing of books or materials.
More information available at www.miltonpubliclibrary.org/covid-19.
Food pantry
If you live in the Milton School District you can get help from the Milton Food Pantry, 36 Hilltop Drive, once a month. Call (608) 868-1166 or stop in. If you would like to donate to the food pantry, the following items are most needed: cereal, mac & cheese, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, Hamburger Helper.
The food pantry is open the first and third Monday each month from 6-7:30 p.m. and each Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. (except holidays).
The food pantry is also open Wednesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. Because these hours are primarily for deliveries, please call before coming in on Wednesday morning. Donations also can be dropped off at the Milton Public Library.
Clothing
Moms on a Mission Exchange, clothing exchange/giveaway. Visit the M.O.M.E. Facebook page for updates.
Need help?
Help is available from United Way’s 211, a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website that connects people of all ages and from all communities to the essential health and human services they need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Connect with a 211 specialist is a toll-free call by dialing 211, text your zip code to 898211, or visit 211wisconsin.org to conduct a key word search of the extensive database. Social service providers interested in registered their programs with 211 may also dial 211 or visit 211wisconsin.org for more information.
